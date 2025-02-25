RadioandMusic
News |  25 Feb 2025 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

LiSA and Stray Kids’ Felix ignite in powerful “ReawakeR” music video for Solo Leveling Season 2

MUMBAI: LiSA has officially dropped the music video for her latest collaborative single “ReawakeR” with Felix from Stray Kids. The electrifying track serves as the opening theme for the highly anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2 – Arise from the Shadow.

This marks the duo’s second collaboration, following LiSA’s feature on Stray Kids’ 2023 hit “Social Path (feat. LiSA).” “ReawakeR” is now available on digital platforms, with a physical CD release scheduled for March 5.

For the music video, LiSA traveled to Seoul, South Korea, to join Felix for an intense shoot. The visuals perfectly capture the high-energy vibe of the track, showcasing LiSA’s powerful vocals alongside Felix’s dynamic rap verses. The video weaves between solo shots of both artists before culminating in a fiery finale, where the two perform together amid blazing flames—symbolizing their struggle to carve out their own paths.

“ReawakeR” blends LiSA’s signature anison style with Felix’s K-pop flair, delivering a bold anthem that perfectly sets the tone for Solo Leveling’s new season.

