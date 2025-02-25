JioHotstar brings the magic of 'Mahashivratri: The Divine Night' to your screens, live on Feb 26

MUMBAI: With a vision to unlock infinite possibilities, JioHotstar endeavors to create experiences that bring India together, offering new ways to connect, entertain, and engage. After the phenomenal success of the Coldplay Music of the Spheres concert stream, JioHotstar brings 'Mahashivratri: The Divine Night'- a first-of-its-kind, multi-format, multi-location, multi-stream live event entailing the most immersive and inclusive experience of the festival.

By leveraging the power of storytelling and technology, JioHotstar hopes to seamlessly weave rituals, mythology, culture, devotion, and spirituality associated with Lord Shiva and make a truly multi-modal experience accessible to millions of users on JioHotstar from the comfort of their homes.

With a live event, across multiple streams, viewers can witness over 20 aartis from all Jyotirlingas in real time, bringing the celebrations from across the country to their devices. They can also understand the significance of the aartis as well as delve deeper into the meaning of the rituals. JioHotstar has partnered with the Isha Foundation to live stream their grand rituals, including musical performances by a diverse array of artists, ensuring nationwide access to the night-long celebrations. This will also include the meditations and preachings of Sadhguru. The live event will entail performances inspired by and dedicated to Lord Shiva. The night of musical offerings, cutting across different genres, will be fronted by popular singer, lyricist, and composer Sona Mohapatra. The event on the platform will also entail live meditations from The Art of Living, led by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Adding to the spiritual and cultural experience, viewers can re-live the magic of Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev with a special three-hour episode showcasing the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as a tribute to the occasion of Mahashivratri. JioHotstar brings Mahashivratri traditions from across the country to audiences in a seamless and engaging way, fostering deeper community connections. Customized integrations, immersive storytelling, and real-time interactions will come together to elevate the shared moments of collective participation.

Speaking on the initiative, a JioHotstar spokesperson said, "We are redefining the way India experiences seminal cultural moments, breaking barriers of access, scale and immersion. With the 'Mahashivratri' live event, we are leveraging the power of digital innovation to turn centuries-old traditions into an immersive, interactive, and intuitive nation-wide experience. We want to unlock the power of aggregated community experiences and believe that the occasion of Mahashivratri is a moment which millions must share with each other."

Commenting on the special live stream, Sri Sri Ravishankar (Gurudev), said, "Mahashivratri is an occasion to align with the cosmos to connect with the Divinity within. This sacred night brings us together in devotion, gratitude and joy."

Talking about this association, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, added, “Mahashivratri is a time to turn inward, reflect, and connect with the divine. It is a night of immense energy, where seekers from all walks of life come together. Through JioHotstar, this powerful night becomes even more accessible, where technology bridges distances and spirituality unite us all.”

With sustainable technology combined with storytelling, JioHotstar ensures that cultural moments transcend geographies, bringing India together and making it memorable for all viewers.

Tune in to JioHotstar as the Mahashivratri celebrations unfold from 6 PM on February 26, 2025!