News |  25 Feb 2025 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

'Ishq Mein' comes with a twist after Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi's pawful reel

MUMBAI: Love is still in the air! With the release of 'Nadaaniyan' inching closer, the excitement surrounding the film is only intensifying. The latest reel featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor grooving to Ishq Mein has set social media on a buzz, offering fans a playful glimpse into their chemistry.

Instagram Reel :

The video captures the duo vibing to the track, but the real twist comes when Ibrahim amusingly chooses Khushi’s dog over her, perfectly captioned as "When Ishq takes a paws." This lighthearted moment has sparked speculation amongst the audience, could this reflect their dynamic in the film, where love comes with unexpected distractions? Or is it simply a fun nod to their off-screen camaraderie?

The reel hints at a youthful, quirky romance with a playful twist. Ishq Mein sets the tone with Ibrahim and Khushi’s effortless banter and is already drawing comparisons to Bollywood’s favourite rom-com pairs. If this is a teaser for their on-screen chemistry or Nadaaniyan might just deliver a refreshing take on modern love.

With Netflix backing the project, the film is clearly tapping into Gen-Z humour and social media culture. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Nadaaniyan is shaping up to be a love story with surprises at every turn. Whether "When Ishq takes a paws" is just a fun inside joke or a subtle hint at the storyline, one thing is certain, this film is bringing a fresh, unexpected take on romance.

