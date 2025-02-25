Himesh Reshammiya talks about Badass Ravikumar, shares inspiration and anecdotes about these Bollywood icons on Farah Khan’s vlog

MUMBAI: Actor-composer Himesh Reshammiya recently appeared on Farah Khan’s vlog, where he opened up about the inspiration behind his film Badass Ravikumar and shared some fascinating stories about Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Badass Ravikumar – A Tribute to Retro Cinema

Speaking about what inspired him to create Badass Ravikumar, Himesh revealed that the film was born out of his deep-rooted love for Indian cinema from his childhood. “The character in Badass Ravikumar stems from childhood memories about Indian cinema. Even in my music albums, whenever I sing 90s songs, they resonate well with people. I believe the audience still loves all the retro elements,” he said.

Himesh further explained that the film’s quirky, over-the-top tone was intentional, aimed at being a pure stressbuster. “The best line in the film was ‘logic optional,’ which the audience really enjoyed. I like films that help you unwind and just have fun,” he added.

Aamir Khan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and a Childhood Prediction

During the chat, Sajid Khan asked Himesh about his journey as a producer, which led to a heartwarming story about Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

“I just love Aamir Khan. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was phenomenal. In 1988, I attended the film’s trial, and many doubted whether it would work. But I told my dad that this film would break records—he didn’t believe me then. When the film became a massive hit, I earned his trust, and that’s when he gave me money to produce a TV serial,” Himesh recalled fondly.

Almost Signing Aamir, Landing Salman, and the Breakthrough Song

Himesh also revealed that there was almost a film collaboration with Aamir Khan in the works. “We were in talks with Aamir for a film, but it didn’t materialize. Eventually, we signed Salman Khan for the same project, but that film never got made either,” he said.

However, fate had bigger plans. “Even though Salman didn’t do my dad’s film, he remembered my music. He gave me a chance to compose a song for Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Sohail Khan also approved it. Creating the title track was tough since Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is already iconic from Mughal-E-Azam. But somehow, it all worked out,” Himesh shared.

That opportunity became Himesh’s big break in Bollywood music. “Had Salman Bhai not given me that chance, I would’ve been stuck producing TV serials. I was deeply involved in serials back then and only managed to move into music because of him,” he added gratefully.

From a childhood love for retro cinema to becoming one of Bollywood’s most recognizable music composers, Himesh Reshammiya’s journey is a testament to passion, persistence, and the right opportunities at the right time.