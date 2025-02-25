Global DJ’s FISHER & Chris Lake to debut their Famed ‘Under Construction’ Hollywood Boulevard event in India

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking cultural crossover that bridges Hollywood and Bollywood, Globally renowned house music powerhouses FISHER and Chris Lake are poised to transpose their historic Hollywood Boulevard phenomenon to Mumbai's storied Ballard Estate on April 20, 2025. Following their paradigm-shifting Los Angeles event, this first-ever Indian adaptation, aptly dubbed 'Bollywood Boulevard', promises to transform South Mumbai's colonial-era business district into an unprecedented open-air electronic music sanctuary. The duo's decision to reimagine their acclaimed 'Under Construction' series for the Indian subcontinent represents more than just a concert—it heralds a bold new chapter in India's evolving relationship with global electronic music culture. By bringing their festival-grade production to the heart of India's entertainment capital, FISHER and Chris Lake are set to orchestrate a cultural watershed moment that marries Western electronic music's cutting edge with Bollywood's theatrical grandeur.

This high-octane extravaganza marks a historic first as FISHER and Chris Lake will premiere their acclaimed ‘Under Construction’ series to Indian audiences for the very first time, bringing bespoke, festival-grade production to the heart of Bollywood, and establishing the country’s first-ever cinema-inspired street music festival. A vibrant fusion of dance music, cinematic heritage and street-party culture, this one-of-a-kind sundowner will transform the evergreen bylanes of Ballard Estate into a pulsating playground of music, pop culture and celebration. The event will merge the energy of a global block party with the glamour and grandeur of Bollywood, setting a new gold standard for music festivals in the country.

Produced and presented by Spacebound, ‘Bollywood Boulevard’ promises a bold reimagination of Mumbai’s live event offerings while paying tribute to the city’s cosmopolitan essence and rich cinematic legacy. The centerpiece of this cutting-edge production will be a 360° revolving center stage, ensuring an uninterrupted, immersive experience for the audience. Attendees will also be surrounded by dazzling set design features, such as a Bollywood-inspired Walk Of Fame, red carpet-style entrances, vintage film posters and marquee lights reminiscent of grand film premieres. Enhanced by 3D mapping, state-of-the-art lighting, special effects and experiential zones, the event will offer more than just good music. Attendees will be able explore a carefully curated flea market, indulge in diverse culinary experiences and participate in meticulously crafted adventure themed zones, making this spectacle a family-friendly celebration.

On the musical front, FISHER and Chris Lake are expected to deliver a spellbinding three-hour set, featuring their biggest hits. Fans can expect chart-toppers such as Chris Lake’s ‘Turn Off The Lights’, ‘Beggin’ and ‘Deceiver’, alongside FISHER’s iconic tracks like ‘Take It Off’, ‘Atmosphere’, ‘Yeah The Girls’ and the global sensation ‘Losing It’. Together, this powerhouse duo will bring boundless energy and masterful artistry, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound states, "The Bollywood Boulevard concept represents an innovative leap in live entertainment, bringing a Hollywood-inspired spectacle to the heart of Mumbai. This one-of-a-kind cultural phenomenon will transform the vintage promenades of Ballard Estate into a dynamic and immersive experience that seamlessly blends Bollywood's grandeur with global music culture. This concept reimagines traditional event formats, utilizing the charm and character of Mumbai's streets to create a dynamic open-air venue. We are honored to have the opportunity to host an event of this magnitude in Ballard Estate and to further invigorate Bollywood as a destination for communities to come together.”

For the unversed, in an unprecedented fusion of electronic dance culture and Hollywood iconography, the ‘Hollywood Boulevard’ show emerged as a transformative moment in Los Angeles's cultural landscape. Four years of meticulous planning culminated in October 2023, when the Grammy nominated house DJs Fisher and Chris Lake commandeered three blocks of the world's most famous thoroughfare. The Under Construction series transcended typical venue constraints by transforming the storied Hollywood Boulevard—home to nearly a century of entertainment history—into an open-air electronic music sanctuary. The house music superstars recruited Chris Hemsworth, who plays the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to record a custom introduction for their historic concert. This audacious undertaking, which required intricate coordination between city officials, law enforcement, and local stakeholders, wasn't merely conceived as a concert but as a bold statement about Hollywood's evolving identity. By drawing tens of thousands of attendees, the event aimed to reinvigorate the district's status beyond its tourist appeal, demonstrating Hollywood Boulevard's potential as a vibrant community gathering space while reimagining the possibilities of large-scale urban entertainment events.

Australian DJ and producer Fisher states, “We've shut down Hollywood Boulevard, and now we're taking on Bollywood! Chris and I are bringing the 'Under Construction' mayhem to Mumbai, and it's gonna be absolutely mental. Expect the unexpected, because we're about to turn Ballard Estate into the biggest dance floor you've ever seen!”

British DJ and producer Chris Lake states, “Bollywood Boulevard is about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments. FISHER and I are bringing our A-game to Mumbai, and we can't wait to share our music with you in this incredible setting. We're creating a unique experience that blends the energy of our music with the vibrant culture of India. Get ready for a night of cutting-edge tech-house under the open skies of Mumbai!”

With attendance expected to reach tens of thousands, ‘Bollywood Boulevard’ promises an unforgettable night fuelled by adrenaline pumping energy, establishing itself as one of the summer's most highly anticipated live events.

Tickets for this monumental celebration start at an accessible price point of INR 999/-. Register now for exclusive pre-sale tickets at discounted price on BookMyShow.

General sales will go live on February 27th, 2025 at 12 noon on BookMyShow.