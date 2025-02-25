BTS’ V shares heartfelt military update and rare photos: "Sergeant Kim Reporting for Duty!"

MUMBAI: BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has delighted fans with a rare glimpse into his life in the South Korean military, sharing a series of never-before-seen photos on Instagram. The K-pop star, now proudly known as ‘Sergeant Kim,’ showcased his journey in uniform, marking a significant milestone in his service.

In the photo collection, V strikes a balance between charm and strength. The opening image features him holding a bouquet, his sculpted physique highlighting the impact of military training. Another snapshot captures him in full uniform, complete with a sharp new haircut, giving fans a striking look at his transformation.

Alongside the photos, V shared a heartfelt message: “I came to report Sergeant Kim’s survival! It’s D-107. The scary winter is over, and I’ll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it!”

V enlisted in December 2023, joining fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Their enlistment followed that of Jin, the eldest member, who began his service in December 2022. As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men must complete 18 to 21 months of military service, and BTS is no exception.

Before the enlistments, Big Hit Music confirmed the news with a statement: “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask for your continued love and support until they return safely.”

Currently, BTS remains on hiatus as all members complete their national duties. Jin completed his service in June 2024, followed by J-Hope’s return in October. The full group is expected to reunite by June 2025, and with each passing day, anticipation builds. Fans worldwide eagerly await the moment the seven global superstars will stand together on stage once again.