Apple unveils iOS 18.4 Beta 1: Enhanced user experience with new features including improved ambient music controls

MUMBAI: Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.4, introducing a slew of updates designed to refine the user experience. This latest iteration brings several notable enhancements, including Prioritised Notifications, expanded Apple Intelligence language support, and improved Ambient Music controls.

One of the standout features in iOS 18.4 beta 1 is the introduction of Prioritised Notifications. This update enables users to categorise notifications based on importance, ensuring that critical alerts are displayed prominently.

Furthermore, Apple has expanded its Apple Intelligence language options, providing users with more flexibility when interacting with their devices. This enhancement is expected to improve the overall user experience, particularly for those who rely on voice assistants.

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the revamped Ambient Music controls, which offer more intuitive and seamless music playback management. Additionally, a new Shortcut for conversations has been introduced, streamlining communication and making it easier to access frequently used chat features.

Other notable updates in iOS 18.4 beta 1 include:

- The ability to change default apps for translation and navigation, providing users with more flexibility and choice.

- Fresh widgets, offering a refreshed visual experience and new ways to interact with apps.

- A new Image Playground style, which introduces a novel approach to image editing and manipulation.

As Apple continues to refine and enhance its mobile operating system, iOS 18.4 beta 1 demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering a more intuitive, user-friendly experience.