News |  24 Feb 2025 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a power-packed comeback with electrifying performance at Nesco Ground

MUMBAI: The city came alive on Saturday (February 22) as Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand return to the stage at Nesco Ground, igniting the crowd with the pulsating beats of Khalnayak. After years away from live performances, Honey Singh’s comeback was nothing short of spectacular — with a jaw-dropping moment when he seemingly swung mid-air, leaving fans in awe and confirming what everyone had been waiting for: HE IS BACK!

Thanks to Netflix’s docu-series Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the rapper’s struggles with mental health and the near-collapse of his career are no longer hidden. But seeing him live, fighting through the odds for the love of his audience, was an emotional rollercoaster that gave fans chills.

Clad in a bold yellow trench coat with matching trousers, Honey Singh stepped onto the stage with one mission — to win hearts — and he nailed it.

He opened the night with his latest chartbuster Millionaire, followed by a heartfelt message to the thousands of fans who packed the venue. Reflecting on his past struggles, he shared how difficult it once was to perform beyond 35-40 minutes. Now fully recovered, he promised the crowd an unforgettable night — and he delivered.

The rapper had the audience grooving as he belted out some of his biggest hits, including Brown Rang, Dheere Dheere, Sunny Sunny, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, and more, turning the night into a full-blown celebration of his triumphant return.

