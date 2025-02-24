RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  24 Feb 2025 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

XG announce first Tokyo Dome performance as the final stop of their world tour!

MUMBAI: XG announced that they will hold the final show of their world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'", at Tokyo Dome on May 14 (Wed). The announcement was made during their Tokyo concert at Ariake Arena on February 22 (Sat). This marks XG’s first-ever performance at Tokyo Dome.

During the concert, XG performed a total of 23 songs, including "WOKE UP," "IYKYK," "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT," "IN THE RAIN," and "IS THIS LOVE."
"IN THE RAIN" featured a jacket performance along with a dramatic umbrella routine, where the members tossed umbrellas to one another, surprising the audience. For "IS THIS LOVE," all members held roses while performing, captivating the crowd of 15,000 fans.

XG’s first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'", kicked off in Japan in May 2023, drawing a total of 200,000 fans across Asia, North America, the UK, and Europe, with many shows selling out.

In addition to their Japan encore tour in Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, XG is set to perform in Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) in February, China (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu) in March, and Latin America (São Paulo, Mexico City) in April. With the Tokyo Dome finale, XG will have performed 46 shows across 33 cities in 18 countries and regions worldwide.

XG is a 7-member Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA. The group's name, "XG," stands for "Xtraordinary Girls," representing their boundary-breaking music and performances that empower people from diverse backgrounds around the world.

After five years of intensive training, XG made their debut in March 2022 with their first single, "Tippy Toes." They made history as the first Japanese artist to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter and became the first-ever Japanese girl group to be featured on the cover of Billboard magazine.

Their 2nd mini album "AWE," released in November 2024, made its debut on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking another milestone in their global success. In 2025, XG also appeared in a McDonald's TV commercial for the first time.

In April 2025, XG will take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the largest music festivals in the U.S. They will be the only Japanese artist performing at this year’s event.

