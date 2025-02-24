RadioandMusic
News |  24 Feb 2025 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Think Music supports The Down Troddence's comeback album, first song set to ignite a musical revolution with TM Krishna

MUMBAI: Kerala’s metal titans, The Down Troddence have joined forces with Carnatic music legend TM Krishna to unleash Maharani,  the first single from their highly anticipated album AYAKTIHIS released by Think Music, one of South India’s leading film labels.

“Maharani” isn’t your typical fusion track. It is a raw expression of music, fusing heavy metal riffs and the profound depth of classical Indian music. The result is a sound that’s both familiar and utterly unlike anything you’ve ever heard before.

Maharani isn't just a song, it's a statement. A sonic manifesto echoing themes of rebellion, liberation, and freedom. Directed by Rajaram Rajendran, the music video dives deep into visual storytelling, utilising striking CGI to explore the weight of societal entrapment and the power of breaking free.

Adding another layer of musical brilliance is Sushin Shyam, TDT’s keyboardist and one of South India’s most sought-after film music directors. Known for his groundbreaking work in Malayalam cinema, Sushin’s presence bridges the worlds of mainstream film soundtracks and underground metal, further elevating the song’s impact.

The powerhouse ensemble features Munz (vocals), Sushin Shyam (keyboards), Varun Raj (lead guitar), Advaith Mohan (rhythm guitar), Nezer Ahemed (bass guitar), and Ganesh Radhakrishnan (drums) - whose collective energy creates a sonic storm that defines TDT's signature sound.

With this collaboration, Think Music takes a bold step forward, supporting cutting-edge artistry beyond conventional film soundtracks. The music video for Maharani is now streaming across YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms. The band hints at more singles dropping soon, each promising to push the envelope further in their signature style. And this is just the beginning-TDT hints at more boundary-breaking singles from AYAKTIHIS coming soon.

TM Krishna says “Music is a language of defiance, and collaborating with TDT has been a unique way of exploring new forms of storytelling.”

Munz, TDT’s Vocalist says “Maharani is not just a song, it's a call to arms. It’s about breaking free from the chains that bind us, both musically and socially. Working with TM Krishna on this track is a historic moment for us, and we hope it sparks a new wave of thought and resistance in the world of music.”

. AYAKTIHIS Trailer:

. Maharani Featurette :

. Maharani Music Video(Released Feb 20) :

