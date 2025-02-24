RadioandMusic
News |  24 Feb 2025 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift faces backlash and follower drop after Super Bowl appearance amid political criticism

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of controversy following her appearance at Super Bowl LIX, leading to a significant drop in her Instagram followers and criticism from conservative fans, according to SportsMillions. The pop icon, who attended the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was reportedly booed by sections of the crowd, with her social media following plummeting by over 144,200 after the event, as tracked by Social Blade.

While some fans were thrilled to see Swift cheering from the stands, others expressed frustration, pointing to her outspoken political views as a reason for the backlash. Alexis Winters, a member of the New York Young Republican Club, believes Swift’s dip in followers reflects a broader dissatisfaction among conservative audiences. “We are tired of celebrities calling down to us from their ivory towers, giving their two cents on policies that will never impact them,” Winters stated.

She further commented, “Taylor Swift is simply the best example of this, and her loss of hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers represents the hundreds of thousands of Americans who chose their president over the woke Hollywood mob.”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has experienced the opposite effect, gaining over 12,370 Instagram followers after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting the contrasting fan responses between the couple.

The incident has sparked ongoing debates over the role of celebrities in politics, with critics urging Swift to focus solely on her music, while her loyal fans continue to defend her right to voice her opinions.

