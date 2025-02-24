Sonu Nigam breaks down on stage while singing ‘Mere Dholna Sun’ in Bengaluru, shares emotional reason behind tears

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam, often hailed as one of India’s finest singers, left fans teary-eyed during a recent live performance in Bengaluru. The legendary artist sang “Mere Dholna Sun” and moved the crowd with his soulful rendition, only to break down on stage, overwhelmed with emotion. A video of the moment quickly went viral, with fans calling him “legendary” for his heartfelt performance.

Later, Sonu took to Instagram to share why he became so emotional on stage. In a candid video, he revealed, “Today, I had a show in Bengaluru. After performing, I was so emotionally, physically, and mentally drained that I slept for so long. Aaj Bengaluru ke show ke baad samajh aaya ke kabhi kabhi sur naa bhi lage par aisi lau lag jaati hai, aisa maahol ban jaata hai ke log use haathon haath le lete hai, connect kar jaate hai aur ro dete hai.”

He also shared that he hadn’t planned or rehearsed the song before the performance. “I wasn’t sure if I could sing it after performing high-energy songs like ‘Bijuriya.’ But I sang it anyway. Had I stopped mid-song due to tears, people might have thought I was being dramatic,” he said, adding that his tears affected his singing, but next time he hopes to perform it better without breaking down.

Sonu also opened up about the deep emotional connection he has with the song. “Some songs touch you deeply. This one really got to me,” he said, before revealing that he used to cry on stage often after the passing of his mother. “When my mother passed away, I cried like this on stage for 3-4 years. It’s been almost 12 years since she left on February 28, but moments like these bring it all back,” he shared.

Fans flooded his post with love and support. One user commented, “Even hearing this song in your voice makes me cry. You sang so beautifully. You are a true blessing.” Another added, “The emotion in your voice is a blessing in itself. You and this song are both truly special.”

Sonu’s emotional honesty and powerful performance once again reminded fans why he remains one of the most loved voices in the country.