SAG Awards 2025: Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez— Full Winners List

MUMBAI: The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated the best in film and television in a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring standout performances and productions. Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Demi Moore (The Substance) took home top acting honors, while Conclave won Best Ensemble Cast in Film.
On the TV side, Shogun dominated with multiple wins, including Best Drama Series Ensemble and acting awards for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. Only Murders in the Building secured Best Comedy Series Ensemble, with Martin Short winning Best Actor in a Comedy.
Check out the complete list of winners below and congratulations to all the honorees!
Film Winners
Best ensemble cast
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave (Winner)
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown (Winner)
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best actress
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance (Winner)
Best supporting actor
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Winner)
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez (Winner)
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy (Winner)
Gladiator II
Wicked
TV Winners
Best drama series ensemble
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun (Winner)
Slow Horses
Best actress - drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun (Winner)
Best actor - drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (Winner)
Best comedy series ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building (Winner)
Shrinking
Best actor - comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Winner)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best actress - comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)
Best actor - limited series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin (Winner)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best actress - limited series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Winner)
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun (Winner)
Congratulations to the winners!
