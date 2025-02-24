SAG Awards 2025: Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez— Full Winners List

MUMBAI: The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated the best in film and television in a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring standout performances and productions. Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Demi Moore (The Substance) took home top acting honors, while Conclave won Best Ensemble Cast in Film.

On the TV side, Shogun dominated with multiple wins, including Best Drama Series Ensemble and acting awards for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. Only Murders in the Building secured Best Comedy Series Ensemble, with Martin Short winning Best Actor in a Comedy.

Check out the complete list of winners below and congratulations to all the honorees!

Film Winners

Best ensemble cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave (Winner)

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown (Winner)

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance (Winner)

Best supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Winner)

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez (Winner)

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy (Winner)

Gladiator II

Wicked

TV Winners

Best drama series ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun (Winner)

Slow Horses

Best actress - drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun (Winner)

Best actor - drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (Winner)

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building (Winner)

Shrinking

Best actor - comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Winner)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress - comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)

Best actor - limited series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (Winner)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress - limited series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Winner)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun (Winner)

Congratulations to the winners!