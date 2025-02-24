RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Feb 2025 14:38 |  By RnMTeam

Purva Mantri latest track ‘Mascara’ is a powerful anthem encouraging women to embrace their unique beauty

MUMBAI: Singer and performer Purva Mantri is all set to further elevate the 'Purvastic Era' with her latest single, "Mascara," which was released on 20th February on her official YouTube channel. “Mascara” is a movement—a celebration of self-expression, confidence, and embracing one’s individuality. With its vibrant beats and empowering lyrics, the track encourages women to wear their uniqueness like a crown and own their beauty unapologetically.

Speaking about her latest release, Purva shares, “‘Mascara’ is not just a song; it’s an attitude. It’s about embracing your individuality, your roots, and your confidence. This track is for every woman who shines in her own way, breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty on her own terms.” Known for her dynamic performances and distinct musical style, Purva continues to push boundaries, blending contemporary sounds with cultural influences.

Apart from “Mascara,” Purva has also lent her voice to the track “Ishqa” from Bobby Rishi Ki Love Story. Additionally, she has composed and sung a song for Pyaar ki testing Zee5 web series, a special project “Uljhi” created in collaboration with her mother. With each new release, Purva Mantri cements her place as a versatile artist dedicated to creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.
She has also given voice to Garba song “Aavati Kalay” written and released officially by our Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Tags
Purva Mantri MASCARA Uljhi ZEE5 Youtube Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 24 Feb 2025

Think Music supports The Down Troddence's comeback album, first song set to ignite a musical revolution with TM Krishna

MUMBAI: Kerala’s metal titans, The Down Troddence have joined forces with Carnatic music legend TM Krishna to unleash Maharani,  the first single from their highly anticipated album AYAKTIHIS released by Think Music, one of South India’s leading film labels.

read more
 | 24 Feb 2025

SAG Awards 2025: Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Selena Gomez— Full Winners List

MUMBAI: The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated the best in film and television in a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring standout performances and productions.

read more
 | 24 Feb 2025

Taylor Swift faces backlash and follower drop after Super Bowl appearance amid political criticism

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of controversy following her appearance at Super Bowl LIX, leading to a significant drop in her Instagram followers and criticism from conservative fans, according to SportsMillions.

read more
 | 24 Feb 2025

Sonu Nigam breaks down on stage while singing ‘Mere Dholna Sun’ in Bengaluru, shares emotional reason behind tears

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam, often hailed as one of India’s finest singers, left fans teary-eyed during a recent live performance in Bengaluru. The legendary artist sang “Mere Dholna Sun” and moved the crowd with his soulful rendition, only to break down on stage, overwhelmed with emotion.

read more
 | 24 Feb 2025

Justin Bieber snaps at Paparazzi after breakfast date with Hailey amid breakup rumors

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber was visibly upset during a breakfast outing with wife Hailey Bieber, leading to a heated moment with a paparazzo outside Beverly Glen Deli.

read more

RnM Biz

Bharti Airtel partners with Apple to offer free Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select customers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to bring Apple TV+ and Apread more

Mumbai embraces sustainability at the SBI Green Marathon in association with Mirchi Season 5!

MUMBAI: In a city known for its dynamism and spirit, Mumbai has added another feather to its capread more

TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson: We are committed to helping independent artists grow, not just by providing distribution solutions, but giving them the data-driven insights

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists-owned by Paris-basedread more

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Honey Singh makes a dazzling entry at 'Millionaire' Tour, takes a dig at Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand entrance at his highly-anticipated Millionaire Tour, leaving the audience in awe. The event, which took...read more

2
Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a power-packed comeback with electrifying performance at Nesco Ground

MUMBAI: The city came alive on Saturday (February 22) as Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand return to the stage at Nesco Ground, igniting the crowd with...read more

3
Think Music supports The Down Troddence's comeback album, first song set to ignite a musical revolution with TM Krishna

MUMBAI: Kerala’s metal titans, The Down Troddence have joined forces with Carnatic music legend TM Krishna to unleash Maharani,  the first single...read more

4
Purva Mantri latest track ‘Mascara’ is a powerful anthem encouraging women to embrace their unique beauty

MUMBAI: Singer and performer Purva Mantri is all set to further elevate the 'Purvastic Era' with her latest single, "Mascara," which was released on...read more

5
I am thankful to universities and students for giving me the space to be open, honest, and vulnerable: Raj Shamani

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian podcaster to be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games