Nick Jonas prioritizes strong marriage with Priyanka Chopra, learning from brother Joe’s mistakes

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been happily married for over five years, and according to insiders, Nick has been intentional about nurturing their bond, taking lessons from his brother Joe Jonas’ past relationship challenges.

A source told Life & Style that while Nick isn’t the oldest Jonas brother, he often takes the lead — both in the Jonas Brothers band and in his marriage. His perfectionist tendencies ensure stability in his relationship with Priyanka, with the insider noting, “Nick isn’t demanding of Priyanka but holds himself to high standards as a husband. He’s responsible, disciplined, and doesn’t need reminders when it comes to household chores.”

The couple’s balance is evident in their different personalities. While Priyanka thrives on traveling and meeting new people for work, Nick prefers a quieter life at home, steering clear of constant social interactions. Despite these differences, they’ve found harmony by prioritizing each other.

The source added that Nick is mindful of the pitfalls many child stars face, working hard to avoid becoming a cautionary tale. “He knows the pressures that come with fame and is determined to keep his marriage strong, no matter what,” the insider shared.

Recently, the couple attended Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in India. Photos and videos of Nick joyfully dancing alongside Priyanka and bonding with her family circulated online, reflecting the couple’s continued happiness.

Nick has often made the effort to connect with Priyanka’s roots, visiting India frequently since they first got together — just as Priyanka embraced Nick’s family in New Jersey early on in their relationship.

By staying grounded and focused on their bond, Nick and Priyanka continue to set a strong example of a lasting celebrity marriage.