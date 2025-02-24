Nick Jonas prioritizes strong marriage with Priyanka Chopra, learning from brother Joe’s mistakes

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been happily married for over five years, and according to insiders, Nick has been intentional about nurturing their bond, taking lessons from his brother Joe Jonas’ past relationship challenges.
A source told Life & Style that while Nick isn’t the oldest Jonas brother, he often takes the lead — both in the Jonas Brothers band and in his marriage. His perfectionist tendencies ensure stability in his relationship with Priyanka, with the insider noting, “Nick isn’t demanding of Priyanka but holds himself to high standards as a husband. He’s responsible, disciplined, and doesn’t need reminders when it comes to household chores.”
The couple’s balance is evident in their different personalities. While Priyanka thrives on traveling and meeting new people for work, Nick prefers a quieter life at home, steering clear of constant social interactions. Despite these differences, they’ve found harmony by prioritizing each other.
The source added that Nick is mindful of the pitfalls many child stars face, working hard to avoid becoming a cautionary tale. “He knows the pressures that come with fame and is determined to keep his marriage strong, no matter what,” the insider shared.
Recently, the couple attended Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in India. Photos and videos of Nick joyfully dancing alongside Priyanka and bonding with her family circulated online, reflecting the couple’s continued happiness.
Nick has often made the effort to connect with Priyanka’s roots, visiting India frequently since they first got together — just as Priyanka embraced Nick’s family in New Jersey early on in their relationship.
By staying grounded and focused on their bond, Nick and Priyanka continue to set a strong example of a lasting celebrity marriage.
MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to bring Apple TV+ and Apread more
MUMBAI: In a city known for its dynamism and spirit, Mumbai has added another feather to its capread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists-owned by Paris-basedread more
MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more
MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand entrance at his highly-anticipated Millionaire Tour, leaving the audience in awe. The event, which took...read more
MUMBAI: The city came alive on Saturday (February 22) as Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand return to the stage at Nesco Ground, igniting the crowd with...read more
MUMBAI: Kerala’s metal titans, The Down Troddence have joined forces with Carnatic music legend TM Krishna to unleash Maharani, the first single...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and performer Purva Mantri is all set to further elevate the 'Purvastic Era' with her latest single, "Mascara," which was released on...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian podcaster to be...read more