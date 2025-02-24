RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Feb 2025 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas prioritizes strong marriage with Priyanka Chopra, learning from brother Joe’s mistakes

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been happily married for over five years, and according to insiders, Nick has been intentional about nurturing their bond, taking lessons from his brother Joe Jonas’ past relationship challenges.

A source told Life & Style that while Nick isn’t the oldest Jonas brother, he often takes the lead — both in the Jonas Brothers band and in his marriage. His perfectionist tendencies ensure stability in his relationship with Priyanka, with the insider noting, “Nick isn’t demanding of Priyanka but holds himself to high standards as a husband. He’s responsible, disciplined, and doesn’t need reminders when it comes to household chores.”

The couple’s balance is evident in their different personalities. While Priyanka thrives on traveling and meeting new people for work, Nick prefers a quieter life at home, steering clear of constant social interactions. Despite these differences, they’ve found harmony by prioritizing each other.

The source added that Nick is mindful of the pitfalls many child stars face, working hard to avoid becoming a cautionary tale. “He knows the pressures that come with fame and is determined to keep his marriage strong, no matter what,” the insider shared.

Recently, the couple attended Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in India. Photos and videos of Nick joyfully dancing alongside Priyanka and bonding with her family circulated online, reflecting the couple’s continued happiness.

Nick has often made the effort to connect with Priyanka’s roots, visiting India frequently since they first got together — just as Priyanka embraced Nick’s family in New Jersey early on in their relationship.

By staying grounded and focused on their bond, Nick and Priyanka continue to set a strong example of a lasting celebrity marriage.

Tags
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Joe Jonas Siddharth Chopra
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2025

Nick Jonas opens up about finding comfort in Priyanka’s cuddles

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to prove why they’re one of Hollywood’s ultimate power couples, effortlessly blending love, family, and career.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Nick Jonas opens up about family support during challenging broadway return: "It's a Blessing"

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is leaning on his family as he gears up for an emotional return to Broadway in The Last Five Years.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth set to tie the knot, Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for the grand celebration!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the Chopra family is gearing up for a grand celebration.

read more
 | 28 Jan 2025

Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with another unforgettable love song—Stay.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2024

Joe Jonas announces new solo single "Work It Out

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is diving back into his solo music career. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 10) to reveal that his new single, “Work It Out,” will be arriving on July 19.

read more

RnM Biz

Bharti Airtel partners with Apple to offer free Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select customers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to bring Apple TV+ and Apread more

Mumbai embraces sustainability at the SBI Green Marathon in association with Mirchi Season 5!

MUMBAI: In a city known for its dynamism and spirit, Mumbai has added another feather to its capread more

TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson: We are committed to helping independent artists grow, not just by providing distribution solutions, but giving them the data-driven insights

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists-owned by Paris-basedread more

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Honey Singh makes a dazzling entry at 'Millionaire' Tour, takes a dig at Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand entrance at his highly-anticipated Millionaire Tour, leaving the audience in awe. The event, which took...read more

2
Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a power-packed comeback with electrifying performance at Nesco Ground

MUMBAI: The city came alive on Saturday (February 22) as Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand return to the stage at Nesco Ground, igniting the crowd with...read more

3
Think Music supports The Down Troddence's comeback album, first song set to ignite a musical revolution with TM Krishna

MUMBAI: Kerala’s metal titans, The Down Troddence have joined forces with Carnatic music legend TM Krishna to unleash Maharani,  the first single...read more

4
Purva Mantri latest track ‘Mascara’ is a powerful anthem encouraging women to embrace their unique beauty

MUMBAI: Singer and performer Purva Mantri is all set to further elevate the 'Purvastic Era' with her latest single, "Mascara," which was released on...read more

5
I am thankful to universities and students for giving me the space to be open, honest, and vulnerable: Raj Shamani

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian podcaster to be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games