I am thankful to universities and students for giving me the space to be open, honest, and vulnerable: Raj Shamani

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Indian podcaster to be invited to speak at renowned global institutions, including the London School of Economics, London Business School, Kings College, and the University of Warwick.
Through his popular podcast, Figuring Out, Raj has built a massive following worldwide, sharing insightful discussions on personal branding, influence, content creation, and business. His mission to inspire has evolved into a global movement, resonating with millions of listeners.
Raj's remarkable ability to connect with audiences at top institutions is redefining the perception of Indian entrepreneurship and storytelling. This achievement not only empowers the next generation but also underscores the significant impact of Indian voices on the global stage.
Raj Shamani shared his thoughts on this milestone:
“I once dreamed of studying abroad, but we couldn’t afford it, and my dad didn’t let me take a loan. I resented it for months, but looking back, it was the best thing that happened to me. That incomplete dream made me work on myself with such obsession that it landed me on stages I once only dreamt of. When I was invited to speak on personal branding and my experiences, I felt a huge responsibility. So, I shared stories and insights I had never shared before. I am thankful to the universities and students for giving me the space to be open, honest, and vulnerable.”
