News |  24 Feb 2025 22:30 |  By RnMTeam

Honey Singh makes a dazzling entry at 'Millionaire' Tour, takes a dig at Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand entrance at his highly-anticipated Millionaire Tour, leaving the audience in awe. The event, which took place at a packed venue in Mumbai, saw Honey Singh perform some of his biggest hits, including "Angreji Beat" and "Brown Rang".

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Honey Singh's subtle yet apparent dig at fellow rapper Badshah. During his performance, Honey Singh took a moment to address the crowd, saying the below.

The comment was met with cheers and applause from the audience, with many interpreting it as a veiled attack on Badshah. The two rappers have been rumored to have a long-standing feud, with many fans eagerly awaiting a response from Badshah.

Despite the drama, Honey Singh's performance was widely praised, with many attendees taking to social media to express their admiration for the rapper's energy and charisma on stage.

The Millionaire Tour is Honey Singh's latest endeavor, featuring a series of high-profile concerts across the country. With his grand entry and impressive performance, Honey Singh has undoubtedly set the bar high for his future shows.

