Tyga mourns the loss of his mother in heartfelt tribute

MUMBAI: Rapper Tyga took to social media to share the devastating news of his mother's passing. In an emotional post, Tyga poured his heart out, expressing his grief and gratitude for the time they shared.

"My beautiful mother, you were the strongest, most selfless, and loving person I've ever known," Tyga wrote, accompanied by a photo of his mother. "You taught me how to be strong, how to be independent, and how to love unconditionally. I'm forever grateful for the sacrifices you made for me and our family."

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, has often spoken about the close bond he shared with his mother. She was his rock, supporting him throughout his career and personal struggles.

"I'll miss our late-night conversations, our laughter, and our tears," Tyga continued. "But I know you're in a better place, watching over me and guiding me through life's ups and downs."

The rapper concluded his heartfelt tribute by promising to keep his mother's memory alive. "I'll keep making you proud, Mom. Rest in peace, my angel."

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with condolences and support for Tyga during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Tyga and his family as they navigate this immense loss.