RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2025 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Tyga mourns the loss of his mother in heartfelt tribute

MUMBAI: Rapper Tyga took to social media to share the devastating news of his mother's passing. In an emotional post, Tyga poured his heart out, expressing his grief and gratitude for the time they shared.

"My beautiful mother, you were the strongest, most selfless, and loving person I've ever known," Tyga wrote, accompanied by a photo of his mother. "You taught me how to be strong, how to be independent, and how to love unconditionally. I'm forever grateful for the sacrifices you made for me and our family."

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, has often spoken about the close bond he shared with his mother. She was his rock, supporting him throughout his career and personal struggles.

"I'll miss our late-night conversations, our laughter, and our tears," Tyga continued. "But I know you're in a better place, watching over me and guiding me through life's ups and downs."

The rapper concluded his heartfelt tribute by promising to keep his mother's memory alive. "I'll keep making you proud, Mom. Rest in peace, my angel."

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with condolences and support for Tyga during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Tyga and his family as they navigate this immense loss.

Tags
Tyga mother death news
Related news
 | 05 Sep 2024

Pacha Ibiza's Flower Power Party Blossoms with Solardo and Felix Da Housecat

MUMBAI: This Saturday Pacha Ibiza is transforming into a musical time capsule, adding none other than Solardo and Felix Da Housecat to its nostalgia-infused Flower Power party.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2024

Robin Schulz elevates Pacha residency with Jonas Blue, Wave Wave and Lovra

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an evening of world-class melodic talent as Robin Schulz's Pure Pacha residency welcomes the likes of Jonas Blue, Wave Wave and Lovra. Set against the legendary backdrop of Pacha Ibiza, the evening is scripted to be nothing short of a melodic masterpiece.

read more
 | 08 Aug 2024

Solomun adds Jamie XX as plus one to legendary Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: On August 11, fans at Pacha Ibiza are in for a dose of pure musical excellence, as Solomun invites the indelible Jamie xx to join his esteemed all-night residency as a special guest.

read more
 | 08 Aug 2024

Martin Solveig to perform classic house for Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Get ready to travel back to house music's heyday as the famed Martin Solveig headlines this week's Flower Power party at Pacha Ibiza with a classic house set. With a legacy built on timeless hits such as 'Hello' and 'All Day and Night', Solveig proves the perfect act to turn back time.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Tyga to bring summer SHI tour back to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars for August 5, as the enigmatic Tyga returns to Pacha Ibiza for a night of unparalleled energy.

read more

RnM Biz

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber reflects on personal growth and faith amid relationship rumors with Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches”...read more

2
Indrani Mukherjee to present an evening of Khayal, Thumri, and North Indian Folk at NCPA Mumbai

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Hindustani classical vocalist Indrani Mukherjee is set to present an immersive evening of Khayal, Thumri, and folk form from Uttar...read more

3
Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on...read more

4
Tyga mourns the loss of his mother in heartfelt tribute

MUMBAI: Rapper Tyga took to social media to share the devastating news of his mother's passing. In an emotional post, Tyga poured his heart out,...read more

5
Court drops negligence charges in Liam Payne’s Death, two remain jailed for alleged drug supply

MUMBAI: A court in Argentina has dismissed charges of criminal negligence against three of the five individuals indicted in connection with the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games