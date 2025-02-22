Papon's musical roots: Singer prioritizes Folk over Bollywood at Ideas of India 2025

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, renowned singer Papon shared his thoughts on the music industry and his personal aspirations. As part of "Ideas of India 2025" series, Papon opened up about his journey, revealing that singing in Bollywood was never his dream.

Papon, known for his soulful voice and hit songs like "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" and "Kaun Mera", confessed that his true passion lies in folk music. Growing up in Assam, Papon was deeply influenced by the region's rich cultural heritage and folk traditions.

Papon's love for folk music is evident in his work, as he often incorporates elements of Assamese folk into his songs. He believes that India's diverse folk traditions are its greatest strength and that they deserve more recognition and appreciation.

As we look ahead to 2025, Papon hopes to see a resurgence of interest in folk music, with more artists exploring and celebrating India's rich cultural heritage.

With his soulful voice and commitment to preserving India's folk traditions, Papon is an inspiration to many. As we move forward into 2025, his message of cultural pride and musical innovation is one that resonates deeply.