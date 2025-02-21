RadioandMusic
News |  21 Feb 2025 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber reflects on personal growth and faith amid relationship rumors with Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches” singer shared a heartfelt spiritual message on Instagram about letting go, growing up, and leaning into love and faith.

“It’s time to grow up,” Justin wrote in a Feb. 20 Instagram Story, set to John Mayer’s “Free Fallin’.” “Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”

The 30-year-old, who has long been open about his Christian beliefs, encouraged fans to stop focusing on rigid rules and instead accept love—especially God’s unconditional love—as a path to positive change.

“I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it. But u don’t need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! It’s one of His promises! Upon receiving God’s love, u start to change and start following love,” he shared.

Justin also revealed that his growing spirituality has helped him mature and leave his past struggles behind. “You don’t work to mature. You let go to mature! Today I’m letting go and remembering the weight isn’t on me to change. The weight is on God,” he wrote, adding, “So I give all my insecurities and my fears to Him this morning. Because I know He gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today.”

While it’s unclear what sparked Justin’s reflective post, he and Hailey have faced months of rumors about their relationship. Both have denied any strife, with Justin recently addressing an accidental unfollow on Instagram that fueled speculation. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he clarified on Jan. 21. “S–t is getting suss out here.”

Despite the chatter, the couple continues to show their unity. Just days ago, Justin supported Hailey at a Los Angeles event for her Rhode Beauty brand, where they shared cozy moments in a photo booth. “The vibes were tangible at @rhode pop up,” he captioned a sweet Instagram Story.

Through faith, love, and family—including their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues—Justin seems focused on growth, grounding himself in spirituality as he navigates life’s ups and downs.

Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber music
