Indrani Mukherjee to present an evening of Khayal, Thumri, and North Indian Folk at NCPA Mumbai

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Hindustani classical vocalist Indrani Mukherjee is set to present an immersive evening of Khayal, Thumri, and folk form from Uttar Pradesh in her first full-evening solo concert at Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, on Sunday, 23rd February 2025 from 6.00 p.m. onwards, presented by Pancham Nishad, the performance will showcase a rare and evocative journey through Hindustani classical traditions, offering audiences a deep emotional and spiritual experience.

"For me, art is more important than the artiste. As a practitioner of music as a whole, one of the most abstract and profound forms of life—I feel blessed to be an inseparable part of it," says Indrani Mukherjee.

Indrani, known for her mastery in Raagdari Sangeet and Purab Ang Thumri , will present a repertoire that spans both the expansive melodic structures of Khayal and the emotive storytelling of Thumri and Dadra. She will be accompanied by Pandit Ramkumar Mishra (Tabla), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), and Sangeet Mishra (Sarangi).

"Classical music is a 'swar-pradhan' gayaki, where the vast canvas of a raga is explored, while semi-classical music is a 'shabda-pradhan' gayaki, where lyrical expression and emotional nuances take center stage. Thumri is one of the most expressive forms of semi-classical music, where emotions—particularly love and devotion—are conveyed through countless extempore and aesthetic musical variations of the lyrics," she explains

"These musical traditions offer an experience of the most empowering aspects of womanhood—where a mother, a daughter, and a wife become fearless, expressive, emotive, and dignified," she says.

As an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) empanelled artiste and an ‘Outstanding Artist’ at the Festival of India (Ministry of Culture, Government of India), Indrani has dedicated her career to preserving and promoting these timeless forms.

This concert marks a significant milestone for her, as she presents her first full-evening solo recital at the prestigious Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

"I am deeply grateful to Pancham Nishad for this opportunity. Through my music, I hope the audience will experience the divine presence and the essence of these profound traditions,"

About Indrani Mukherjee

Indrani Mukherjee’s musical journey began with the Kirana Gharana style of singing, as her grandfather, Shri Sanjib Banerjee, and her Guru, Pandit Arun Bhaduri Ji, were both devoted followers of this tradition. She was introduced to the Thumri genre and received extensive taleem for many years from the late Vidushi Purnima Choudhury Ji.

Her journey was further enriched under the guidance of the late Pandit Ramashraya Jha Ji and Vidushi Manju Sundaram Ji, allowing her to deepen her understanding of Hindustani classical music. Through this path, she has also been blessed to imbibe the essence of the Agra Gharana style of singing, which continues to shape her distinctive musical expression.

Next month, she will embark on her first Australian concert tour, performing at the Melbourne International Festival for Hindustani Classical Music, followed by a performance in Sydney. She will also conduct a two-day vocal workshop in Melbourne, sharing her expertise with aspiring musicians.

Event Details

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: Sunday, 23rd February 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. onwards