Agni announces himself to the music world with universal laws

MUMBAI: Ayaan Agnihotri, also known as Agni, has made an assured and impactful debut with his recent single Universal Laws, which released on 20th February. The song was launched in Dubai in the presence of the Khan family and close friends, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, and Himesh Reshammiya, Nirvaan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Sania Mirza among others-adding to the grandeur of this special occasion.

As a singer, rapper, lyricist, and composer, Agni introduces his distinct artistic identity through this track, which fuses thought-provoking storytelling with powerful beats. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Aditya Dev, Universal Laws is more than just a song—it’s a statement, setting the tone for Agni’s journey as a dynamic new voice in music.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Agni shares, "It began with writing poetry at 16, which nobody will ever read, as I can personally tell you they were not good. From there, it evolved into spoken word pieces, leading to writing rap verses, choruses, and eventually writing and composing entire songs. And for the past eight years, I have focused on refining my sound so I could sing and rap my own music."

Built on a compelling narrative, Universal Laws captures themes of ambition, self-discovery, and the universal truths that shape our lives. The track’s seamless blend of rap and hard-hitting lyrics, paired with dynamic production, creates an immersive listening experience. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Agni explains, "The song originated from the feelings of happiness and wonder. It’s a reminder that no one can predict what’s to come and that sometimes you find the greatest, most beautiful things when you’re not looking. Trust the process-it’s not over until it’s over."

The launch event saw overwhelming support from industry icons, with Agni’s family and friends standing by him on this important milestone. Expressing his gratitude, he says, "There’s no better feeling in the world than receiving acceptance and support from your loved ones. Everyone’s been so kind, and I’m grateful to them all, always."

Among those who cheered for Agni was Salman Khan, who has been a strong guiding force for him. Speaking about Salman, Agni shares, "He has been a great mentor and role model."

At the event, Salman Khan stated, "It feels amazing, it feels so good to me. His (Agni's) parents, good producers, both the kids Alizeh and Ayaan."

Now available on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms, Universal Laws is already making waves among music lovers. With a fresh sound and a bold artistic vision, Agni has positioned himself as one to watch out for in the industry. His debut English single marks the start of an exciting musical journey, and if Universal Laws is any indication, there’s much more to come from this rising star.

Listen to Universal Laws: