Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025. The tipping point? Her husband booed Taylor Swift when the cameras panned to the pop star supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In a now-viral video, Melcher explained that the decision wasn’t solely about the booing but what it symbolized in their relationship. “I’m not just doing this because of the action of booing; I am doing this because of everything that it represents in our relationship,” she said.

A lifelong Swiftie, Melcher shared that her husband had always shown support for her love of Taylor’s music. His decision to boo alongside his friends, she revealed, felt like a deep betrayal. “He just wanted to fit in with his boys. He didn’t care that it would hurt my feelings,” she said, calling out his lack of respect and maturity. “That’s not a man, that’s a boy,” she added.

The internet’s reaction has been divided. Some sympathized with Melcher’s perspective on respect in relationships, while others criticized the move as an overreaction, attributing her husband’s behavior to peer pressure.

Regardless of public opinion, Melcher confirmed that the divorce will be smooth, thanks to a prenuptial agreement ensuring she keeps her assets intact.