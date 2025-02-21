Will Manning releases high energy anthem 'Where You Want Me'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Will Manning has dropped his latest single, ‘Where You Want Me’, featuring Matilda Cole on vocals. Will’s second release on RCA Records is packed with uplifting melodies and an irresistible energy. Listen [HERE].
For Manning, this release marks another milestone in a journey that started when he was just a music-loving eight year old living on the outskirts of London. From launching a mobile disco business as a kid to becoming one of the uk’s most prominent radio voices, he has always been driven by the thrill of entertaining a crowd
Of the track, Will Manning says, “This record has unlocked everything I was looking for creatively in my music. It’s that hands in the air energy, with a timeless hook. It all came together quickly, I think that’s when you know it’s right. ‘Where You Want Me’ sets the tone for my music going forward.”
Most recently, Will co-wrote the Brit-nominated ‘Kisses’ track by Bl3ss, which went on to reach over 300 million streams. For his second release, brand new single ‘Where You Want Me’ boasts sun-shine filled euphoria and soaring production. With early praise from industry heavyweights like Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, and Ellie Goulding, it’s clear that Manning is well on his way to making a major impact on the UK dance scene.
