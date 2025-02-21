RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2025 19:37 |  By RnMTeam

Will Manning releases high energy anthem 'Where You Want Me'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Will Manning has dropped his latest single, ‘Where You Want Me’, featuring Matilda Cole on vocals. Will’s second release on RCA Records is packed with uplifting melodies and an irresistible energy. Listen [HERE].

For Manning, this release marks another milestone in a journey that started when he was just a music-loving eight year old living on the outskirts of London. From launching a mobile disco business as a kid to becoming one of the uk’s most prominent radio voices, he has always been driven by the thrill of entertaining a crowd

Of the track, Will Manning says, “This record has unlocked everything I was looking for creatively in my music. It’s that hands in the air energy, with a timeless hook. It all came together quickly, I think that’s when you know it’s right. ‘Where You Want Me’ sets the tone for my music going forward.”

Most recently, Will co-wrote the Brit-nominated ‘Kisses’ track by Bl3ss, which went on to reach over 300 million streams. For his second release, brand new single ‘Where You Want Me’ boasts sun-shine filled euphoria and soaring production. With early praise from industry heavyweights like Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, and Ellie Goulding, it’s clear that Manning is well on his way to making a major impact on the UK dance scene.

Tags
Will Manning Matilda Cole music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2025

Eminem India Tour: Rumors, records, and redemption

MUMBAI: Rumors are swirling that the Real Slim Shady, aka Eminem, is all set to perform in India for the very first time! As fans eagerly await an official announcement, here are some fascinating facts about the rap legend that you should know: 

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Kartell unveils deluxe edition of 'Everything Is Here'

MUMBAI: French producer and DJ, Kartell is set to electrify the dancefloor once again with the release of the deluxe edition of his debut album 'Everything Is Here', today, on February 21st, featuring five self-remixed tracks that reimagine the original album’s sonic journey through the lens of

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Justin Bieber reflects on personal growth and faith amid relationship rumors with Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches” singer shared a heartfelt spiritual message on Instagram about letting go, growing up, and leaning into love and faith.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025. The tipping point?

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Taylor Swift might finally take the Super Bowl stage in 2026 — But there’s a catch

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop icon, has dazzled fans worldwide with her Eras Tour but has yet to headline the biggest stage in sports—the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

read more

RnM Biz

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

top# 5 articles

1
"I don't want Ustad to be used in my name," says renowned percussionist Taufiq Qureshi at ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025

MUMBAI: “I don’t want Ustad to be used in my name,” renowned Indian percussionist, Taufiq Qureshi, said, at fourth edition of ABP Network’s Ideas of...read more

2
Music Industry braces for change as JioStar merger leads to shutdown of popular music channels; check what musicians have to say!

MUMBAI: The JioStar merger is set to bring significant changes to the music industry, with several popular music channels, including MTV Beats and...read more

3
Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on...read more

4
Kartell unveils deluxe edition of 'Everything Is Here'

MUMBAI: French producer and DJ, Kartell is set to electrify the dancefloor once again with the release of the deluxe edition of his debut album '...read more

5
Lee Brice spends Snowy Night at Ryman Auditorium for an unforgettable show

MUMBAI: Records recording artist and captivating storyteller, Lee Brice, took his intimate acoustic tour, You, Me & My Guitar Tour, to the famed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games