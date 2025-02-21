Taylor Swift might finally take the Super Bowl stage in 2026 — But there’s a catch

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop icon, has dazzled fans worldwide with her Eras Tour but has yet to headline the biggest stage in sports—the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Speculation has long swirled around Swift performing at the event, especially after her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made headlines. However, it never materialized. Now, fresh rumors suggest Swift might finally take the Super Bowl stage in 2026.
Taylor Swift's stance on performing the Super Bowl halftime show revealed after Kendrick Lamar controversy https://t.co/GPhlFYJGdR
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 20, 2025
According to DailyMail.com, while no official talks have taken place between the NFL and Swift, a source revealed that she remains a top choice for future halftime shows. “Taylor is not in talks but is always a phone call away because the NFL knows they’d be stupid if they didn’t at least entertain the idea,” the source shared.
So why hasn’t Taylor performed yet? There are two key reasons. Firstly, she wants her loved ones to fully experience the moment. “When she eventually performs, she wants all her loved ones there. As long as Travis is in the league, the Chiefs have a shot at playing in the game. She’s waiting until he retires,” the insider explained.
The second reason? A past brand conflict. Pepsi, a long-time NFL sponsor, clashed with Swift’s Coca-Cola endorsement. However, with Apple Music taking over sponsorship in 2022, that barrier no longer exists, making a future Super Bowl performance more plausible—especially once Kelce hangs up his cleats.
Adding fuel to the rumors, DailyMail.com also reports that Jay-Z, who curates Super Bowl Halftime Shows through his partnership with the NFL, is being encouraged to select a non-hip-hop artist for 2026. This comes after the league’s disappointment with the reception of Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 halftime performance.
Could 2026 be the year Swift finally graces the Super Bowl stage? Fans will be anxiously waiting for that iconic moment.
