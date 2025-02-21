T-Series unveils Bharat from 'The Diplomat' starring John Abraham -A soul-stirring ode to India, sung by Hariharan

MUMBAI: After the powerful trailer reveal of The Diplomat on February 15, T-Series presents Bharat —a heartfelt tribute to India, its people, and the nation's unbreakable spirit. The movie features John Abraham alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra.
Paying homage to the original composition by A. R. Rahman, Bharat is a moving rendition by Manan Bhardwaj, penned by Manoj Muntashir, and brought to life by the legendary Hariharan. The song rekindles the emotions of patriotism and unity.
With stirring orchestration and heartfelt lyrics, the song echoes The Diplomat’s themes of diplomacy and resilience. Just as John Abraham’s character fights with intellect over force, Bharat reminds us that true patriotism lies in perseverance, wisdom, and unwavering belief. Its evocative melody and powerful words make it more than an anthem—it’s a celebration of India’s indomitable spirit.
The film marks a shift for John Abraham, portraying a character rooted in strategy, intellect, and negotiation—showcasing a strong-headed and dynamic avatar unlike any seen before.
Releasing on 7th March 2025, The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).
