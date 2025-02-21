Sachet- Parampara welcome new addition to family reveal baby's name

MUMBAI: The popular music composer duo, Sachet-Parampara, is over the moon as they welcome their little bundle of joy! The couple, who has been blessing our ears with their soulful melodies, has finally revealed the name of their two month old baby.

Meet 'Krith Tandon' the adorable baby boy who has stolen the hearts of Sachet-Parampara and their fans!

Sachet and Parampara announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media, sending their fans into a frenzy of congratulations and well-wishes.

The musical duo, known for their hit tracks like "Bekhayali" and "Tum Se Hi," has been enjoying this new chapter in their lives, and we can't wait to see how parenthood inspires their future music creations!

Congratulations to Sachet-Parampara on the arrival of their precious Kirth Tandon!