News |  21 Feb 2025 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas opens up about finding comfort in Priyanka’s cuddles

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to prove why they’re one of Hollywood’s ultimate power couples, effortlessly blending love, family, and career.

In a recent chat with E! News, Nick Jonas opened up about the simple joys that keep him grounded amid his busy schedule. Sharing how coming home to Priyanka helps him recharge, Nick said, “It’s nice to feel like when you go home, you get to sit back on your couch and get those cuddles or whatever else you need to recharge.”

As the Jonas Brothers gear up for their Broadway return with The Last Five Years, Nick emphasized the importance of having his family close. He expressed how much he’s looking forward to having his loved ones—especially his brothers and parents—by his side on opening night, providing the emotional support that keeps him balanced through the intense demands of the stage.

While Nick was sharing his heart, Priyanka was turning heads in a viral airport moment. Effortlessly nailing airport fashion, she rocked a comfy yet chic look—grey sweatpants, a matching top, and a casual cap. But it was little Malti Marie who stole the spotlight, looking adorable in a red and white dress. Priyanka’s mom instincts were on full display as she lovingly shielded Malti’s face from the flashing cameras, showing once again that while the world might be watching, family always comes first.

From cozy cuddles to sweet airport moments, Nick and Priyanka are all about love, balance, and setting major family goals.

