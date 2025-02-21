Music Industry braces for change as JioStar merger leads to shutdown of popular music channels; check what musicians have to say!

MUMBAI: The JioStar merger is set to bring significant changes to the music industry, with several popular music channels, including MTV Beats and Vh1, reportedly facing shutdown. This move has sent shockwaves through the music community, with many singers and composers expressing concern over the impact on their careers.

The shutdown of these channels marks the end of an era for the music industry, which has long relied on television channels to promote and showcase new music. While some may mourn the loss of these channels, others see it as an opportunity for growth and innovation.

A Shift to Digital Platforms

The music industry has already begun to shift towards digital platforms, with many artists and labels turning to streaming services and social media to promote their music. While the shutdown of music channels may accelerate this trend, it also presents new challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Akhil Sachdeva says, “Honestly, if you ask any music composer or singer, they will feel very sad about this news, which leads to the shutting down of various music channels that used to push and promote Indie music back in the 90s. When I was growing up, all my favourite songs used to be played on these important and popular music channels. They used to cater to the musicians and singers and that was the medium back then. For 90s kids, it's a treasure that we have. I don't know what effect or impact it will have because the OTT has really taken up. I would say it has got a very personal connection and it will be like losing a musical treasure. We should keep our treasures intact because they have done so much for the music fraternity. In fact they should come up even stronger to not just keep the music alive but also the musicians' hope and faith alive.”

Nakash Aziz says, "I used to like watching Vh1 as it had a good playlist of music videos from the West and the occasional indie song. Nowadays, no one pays attention to music videos and I personally love it and there are so many crazy music videos. I am sure something great is in store. I’m hoping whatever happens, it should be great."

In conclusion, the shutdown of popular music channels like MTV Beats and Vh1 is a significant blow to the music industry, but it also presents an opportunity for growth and innovation. As the music industry adapts to this change, one thing is certain - the music will live on.