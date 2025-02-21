RadioandMusic
News |  21 Feb 2025

Lee Brice spends Snowy Night at Ryman Auditorium for an unforgettable show

MUMBAI: Records recording artist and captivating storyteller, Lee Brice, took his intimate acoustic tour, You, Me & My Guitar Tour, to the famed Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night. The tour, which kicked off on January 31st, is an unforgettable journey through Brice’s life in song as told through his impactful narration and the various instruments adorning the stage. The unforgettable evening had the packed house singing along with all of Lee’s hits, laughing uncontrollably listening to his stories, and two fans left that evening engaged.

His longtime friend and collaborator, Edwin McCain opened the evening and rejoined Brice later in the show to perform his massive hit, “I’ll Be,” with the audience singing every word. Also making a special appearance was critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Rebecca Lynn Howard, who tackled a soulful rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

Brice was presented with two new RIAA certifications by RIAA’s Jackie Jones – “Rumor” 6x Platinum and “Boy” 2x Platinum. Jones was joined on-stage by veteran radio and broadcast host, Storme Warren, who presented Brice with a career plaque commemorating combined RIAA certifications. This recognition of Lee’s incredible career to this point include: 12 billion global streams, nine #1 radio singles, 18 billion airplay audience, CMA and 7x ACM Award winner, Grammy, Emmy and Billboard music award nominee, SESAC, ASCAP and BMI 2021 Song of the Year “One of Them Girls,” $1.5 million to Folds of Honor impacting over 200 families and a listing of Country hitmakers who have recorded his songs.

Making the evening even more special, Brice was offered a unique opportunity to illustrate his own show poster. The hand-drawn poster was printed by the historic Hatch Show Print company.

Recently, Brice released his latest single, “Cry,” which is out now.

