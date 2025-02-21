Kartell unveils deluxe edition of 'Everything Is Here'

MUMBAI: French producer and DJ, Kartell is set to electrify the dancefloor once again with the release of the deluxe edition of his debut album 'Everything Is Here', today, on February 21st, featuring five self-remixed tracks that reimagine the original album’s sonic journey through the lens of nightlife. Out now via Roche Musique.

“This deluxe is the nightlife extension of the album. This is my first time remixing my own tracks, a B-side of auto-remixes that leans into my eternal love for club music, truly coexisting within the world created on the album. Sci-fi meeting house music,” says Kartell.

Kartell has become a pro in blending his sounds with soulful grooves, with his remixes aiming to transform the dancefloor into a space where nostalgia and melancholy meet adrenaline and rush energy, what is expected on a night out. “My aim here is to bring the sonic odyssey initiated on the album to real-life moments in the clubs. The vocals from Kurtis Wells, Poté, The Code, and Tkay Maidza were waiting for their club versions,” he adds.

For the deluxe version, Kartell remixed the following five tracks:

. QUEST feat. Poté (KARTELL REMIX)

A deep, pulsating rework that merges Poté’s emotive vocals with hypnotic beats.

. LUSH feat. Tkay Maidza (KARTELL REMIX)

An electrifying remix infusing Tkay Maidza’s dynamic voice with driving house rhythms.

. QUEST, THE DAY AFTER feat. Poté (KARTELL REMIX)

A rhythmic exploration that elevates Poté’s performance with layered percussion and atmospheric textures.

. MARS feat. Kurtis Wells (KARTELL LAST SHUTTLE REMIX)

A spacey, immersive journey reminiscent of the final moments before takeoff, highlighting Wells’ haunting vocals.

. SUNSEEKER feat. The Code (KARTELL REMIX)

A sun-drenched, groove-laden track blending The Code’s smooth melodies with irresistible beats.

Kartell’s remixes capture the essence of club euphoria while staying true to the reflective core of EVERYTHING IS HERE. This deluxe release promises to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners, bringing them a multifaceted experience of Kartell’s musical world.

Everything Is Here (Deluxe) will be available on all streaming platforms from February 21st via Roche Musique.