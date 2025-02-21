Justin Bieber sparks buzz after unfollowing 25 celebs, including Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Benny Blanco

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is once again making waves on social media following a surprising Instagram unfollow spree. After previously making headlines for accidentally unfollowing his wife, Hailey Bieber, which he quickly addressed, saying “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife” the pop star has now unfollowed around 25 high-profile accounts, raising eyebrows among fans.

According to News Bytes, Justin cut ties with several industry friends, including his former collaborator Benny Blanco, who is now engaged to Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez. The two had previously worked together on hits like Eenie Meenie and Love Yourself.

In another unexpected move, Bieber unfollowed The Weeknd, who also shares history with Selena, as well as Canadian rapper Drake amid Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Fans were especially shocked to see him unfollow Sean “Diddy” Combs, his former mentor and longtime friend.

The spree didn’t stop there, Justin also unfollowed Vice President JD Vance, music producer Diplo, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, and even distanced himself further by unfollowing Scooter Braun himself last month.

Naturally, fans flooded social media with speculations, questioning what led the 30-year-old singer to make such bold moves. While Justin has yet to comment on the reasons behind the mass unfollowing, the internet is already buzzing with theories.

.@justinbieber unfollowed 25 accounts so far on Instagram today, including: JD Vance, Diddy, Drake, The Weeknd, Benny Blanco, SB Projects & Diplo. pic.twitter.com/cuDfC1EFO3 — Justin Bieber Charts (@JBieberCharts) February 17, 2025

One fan expressed confusion, writing, “The Weeknd, I mean Drake I can see why Justin did what he did, but THE WEEKND THO, COME ON!” Another questioned the apparent rift with Benny Blanco, asking, “Why Benny? Is there any beef between them?”

Others noticed the oddities in his following list, with one user humorously commenting, “I wonder why he was following JD Vance in the first place?” Meanwhile, another fan speculated there might be more to the story, suggesting, “Maybe he wanted to unfollow Benny but covered it by unfollowing the others.”

Amid all the buzz, the 30-year-old Canadian singer has been quietly teasing fans about new music. Justin has shared several posts on Instagram, offering glimpses into his music-making process alongside other artists. While there’s no official confirmation yet about a comeback album or single, fans are eagerly anticipating his next release, hoping his recent social media shakeup is part of a bigger plan.

