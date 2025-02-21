RadioandMusic
News |  21 Feb 2025 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

"I don't want Ustad to be used in my name," says renowned percussionist Taufiq Qureshi at ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025

MUMBAI: “I don’t want Ustad to be used in my name,” renowned Indian percussionist, Taufiq Qureshi, said, at fourth edition of ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025.

He and equally celebrated Bikram Ghosh refused to use Ustad and Pandit, respectively, with their names.

Both Taufiq Qureshi and Bickram Ghosh, known for their fusion and classical collaborations, left the audience amazed with their ideas, experiences, and musical prowess at ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025.

Speaking in the session, ‘Wah Ustads: Magic at Their Fingertips’, Taufiq Qureshi said, “During our childhood, we were given honest feedback and guidance from gurus at home.”

“In my house, we had already covered A to Z of percussions, A for Alla Rakha and Z for Zakir Hussain.” Taufiq Qureshi said on being asked about the pressure of being a part of legacy. “I didn’t feel any pressure growing up. I feel fortunate that I was born in a family which has such rich musical legacy. So, very early in my career, I tried to create my own identity and music and succeeded.”

“With legacy comes responsibility, which can be overwhelming but you gradually find your voice”, said Bickram Ghosh.

“I performed my first concert at the age of 9, and I was immensely praised. But when I returned home, I was debarred from performing for next 10 years so that I don’t get used to attention.” Bickram Ghosh said speaking about the values and discipline instilled from childhood. “In one of my early performances, I was told by someone in live audience that I didn’t perform as well as my father. My father advised that I have to create my own sound instead of following him.”

Taufiq Qureshi added, “Once I was accompanying someone in a musical concert early on. After returning home, my father asked me were you accompanying or playing solo?”

Talking about his musical philosophy, Taufiq Qureshi, said, “The rhythm is always inside us. We have to feel the tempo and rhythm in our hearts that we have learnt.” Bickram Ghosh added, ““All rhythms of the universe resonate in the microcosm of our heart”

Speaking about reinventing themselves, both voiced their willingness to bring percussions to the youth, saying, “We want youngsters to follow our music.”

Speaking about their collaboration for the recently released Ramta album, Bickram said, “A table and percussion based album has released after a long time. Taufiq and I released independent albums 25 and 24 years ago, respectively. This time we have come together to present something unique to the audience.”

The discussion was followed by a resounding performance from both of them as a tribute to Pt. Zakir Hussain, winning the hearts of audience and viewers, leaving them spell-bound and amazed.

The ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025, centred on the theme ‘Humanity’s Next Frontier’, will convene thought leaders and innovators to explore the challenges and opportunities in India’s ascendance in a rapidly changing world. In the face of climate change, geopolitical conflicts, and technological advancements like AI, the summit delved into India’s role as both an ancient civilisation and a demographic powerhouse in shaping the future. The two-day summit brings together a confluence of ideas by global thought leaders, intellectuals, and change-makers, covering transformative possibilities in science, medicine, social contracts, and global leadership, with experts from diverse fields offering bold visions of a better, more sustainable world for all.

