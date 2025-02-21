RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2025 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

I dedicated this song to my wife on our wedding day: Kanishk Seth on his latest track ‘Ishq’

MUMBAI: The renowned Indian music composer and singer, Kanishk Seth releases his heartfelt new single ‘Ishq’- a beautiful rendition of timeless poetry by Meer Taqi Meer. Composed, produced and performed by Kanishk himself, the song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love.

Originally dedicated to his wife on their wedding day, ‘Ishq’ holds a deeply personal significance for Kanishk. He brings to life the universal beauty of love, making ‘Ishq’ a song that resonates with every heart.

The song is also accompanied by a beautiful and thoughtful music video that captures different montages of people from their weddings and the joy and intimacy of diverse weddings. The video also includes a snippet from Kanishk’s wedding when he sang this song for his wife.  

Sharing his thoughts on releasing this track, Kanishk says, “‘Ishq’ is a really special song to me. I dedicated this song to my wife on our wedding day, and the memory of that beautiful moment stayed with me. It inspired me to create a music video for this song that showcases the raw, sweet, and imperfect moments from different weddings.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video set to release on Kanishk’s official YouTube channel. With its soul-stirring melody and evocative lyrics, ‘Ishq’ promises to be an unforgettable experience for listeners.

Tags
Kanishk Sethi Ishq Meer Taqi Meer music
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2025

Justin Bieber reflects on personal growth and faith amid relationship rumors with Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches” singer shared a heartfelt spiritual message on Instagram about letting go, growing up, and leaning into love and faith.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025. The tipping point?

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Taylor Swift might finally take the Super Bowl stage in 2026 — But there’s a catch

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop icon, has dazzled fans worldwide with her Eras Tour but has yet to headline the biggest stage in sports—the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Nick Jonas opens up about finding comfort in Priyanka’s cuddles

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to prove why they’re one of Hollywood’s ultimate power couples, effortlessly blending love, family, and career.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2025

Court drops negligence charges in Liam Payne’s Death, two remain jailed for alleged drug supply

MUMBAI: A court in Argentina has dismissed charges of criminal negligence against three of the five individuals indicted in connection with the tragic death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last October.

read more

RnM Biz

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

top# 5 articles

1
Woman files for divorce after husband Booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl: ‘It Was About Respect’

MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on...read more

2
Justin Bieber reflects on personal growth and faith amid relationship rumors with Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches”...read more

3
Taylor Swift might finally take the Super Bowl stage in 2026 — But there’s a catch

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop icon, has dazzled fans worldwide with her Eras Tour but has yet to headline the biggest stage in sports—the...read more

4
Justin Bieber sparks buzz after unfollowing 25 celebs, including Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Benny Blanco

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is once again making waves on social media following a surprising Instagram unfollow spree. After previously making headlines...read more

5
T-Series unveils Bharat from 'The Diplomat' starring John Abraham -A soul-stirring ode to India, sung by Hariharan

MUMBAI: After the powerful trailer reveal of The Diplomat on February 15, T-Series presents Bharat —a heartfelt tribute to India, its people, and the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games