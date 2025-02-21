I dedicated this song to my wife on our wedding day: Kanishk Seth on his latest track ‘Ishq’

MUMBAI: The renowned Indian music composer and singer, Kanishk Seth releases his heartfelt new single ‘Ishq’- a beautiful rendition of timeless poetry by Meer Taqi Meer. Composed, produced and performed by Kanishk himself, the song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love.
Originally dedicated to his wife on their wedding day, ‘Ishq’ holds a deeply personal significance for Kanishk. He brings to life the universal beauty of love, making ‘Ishq’ a song that resonates with every heart.
The song is also accompanied by a beautiful and thoughtful music video that captures different montages of people from their weddings and the joy and intimacy of diverse weddings. The video also includes a snippet from Kanishk’s wedding when he sang this song for his wife.
Sharing his thoughts on releasing this track, Kanishk says, “‘Ishq’ is a really special song to me. I dedicated this song to my wife on our wedding day, and the memory of that beautiful moment stayed with me. It inspired me to create a music video for this song that showcases the raw, sweet, and imperfect moments from different weddings.”
The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video set to release on Kanishk’s official YouTube channel. With its soul-stirring melody and evocative lyrics, ‘Ishq’ promises to be an unforgettable experience for listeners.
MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more
MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more
MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more
RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more
MUMBAI: Louisa Melcher, 28, made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband following an unexpected incident during the Super Bowl on...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is embracing change and self-improvement. Amid ongoing rumors of a rocky relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, the “Peaches”...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, the billionaire pop icon, has dazzled fans worldwide with her Eras Tour but has yet to headline the biggest stage in sports—the...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is once again making waves on social media following a surprising Instagram unfollow spree. After previously making headlines...read more
MUMBAI: After the powerful trailer reveal of The Diplomat on February 15, T-Series presents Bharat —a heartfelt tribute to India, its people, and the...read more