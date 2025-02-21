I dedicated this song to my wife on our wedding day: Kanishk Seth on his latest track ‘Ishq’

MUMBAI: The renowned Indian music composer and singer, Kanishk Seth releases his heartfelt new single ‘Ishq’- a beautiful rendition of timeless poetry by Meer Taqi Meer. Composed, produced and performed by Kanishk himself, the song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love.

Originally dedicated to his wife on their wedding day, ‘Ishq’ holds a deeply personal significance for Kanishk. He brings to life the universal beauty of love, making ‘Ishq’ a song that resonates with every heart.

The song is also accompanied by a beautiful and thoughtful music video that captures different montages of people from their weddings and the joy and intimacy of diverse weddings. The video also includes a snippet from Kanishk’s wedding when he sang this song for his wife.

Sharing his thoughts on releasing this track, Kanishk says, “‘Ishq’ is a really special song to me. I dedicated this song to my wife on our wedding day, and the memory of that beautiful moment stayed with me. It inspired me to create a music video for this song that showcases the raw, sweet, and imperfect moments from different weddings.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video set to release on Kanishk’s official YouTube channel. With its soul-stirring melody and evocative lyrics, ‘Ishq’ promises to be an unforgettable experience for listeners.