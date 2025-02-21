Eminem set to rock India: Rap legend's Mumbai concert rumored for June

MUMBAI: After kicking off 2025 with a spectacular performance by British pop band Coldplay, India is abuzz with the news of another global music icon, Eminem, potentially performing live in the country for the first time. According to reports, the rap legend is slated to take the stage in Mumbai on June 3 as part of his highly-anticipated world tour.
Although an official announcement is still awaited, a leaked concert schedule has sparked excitement among Eminem's Indian fans. The rumored schedule lists Mumbai as one of the stops on the rapper's global tour, which is expected to cover North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
While the exact location of the concert remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the organizers. If the rumors are true, June 3 is set to be a memorable day for Indian music enthusiasts. Stay tuned for further updates on Eminem's rumored Mumbai concert!
MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more
MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more
MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more
RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more
MUMBAI: Records recording artist and captivating storyteller, Lee Brice, took his intimate acoustic tour, You, Me & My Guitar Tour, to the famed...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is leaning on his family as he gears up for an emotional return to Broadway in The Last Five Years. In a candid interview with E!...read more
MUMBAI: Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever have partnered to bring an exclusive Bridgerton concert by Candlelight®, featuring hits from the beloved...read more
MUMBAI: After the powerful trailer reveal of The Diplomat on February 15, T-Series presents Bharat —a heartfelt tribute to India, its people, and the...read more
MUMBAI: After kicking off 2025 with a spectacular performance by British pop band Coldplay, India is abuzz with the news of another global music...read more