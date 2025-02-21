RadioandMusic
News |  21 Feb 2025 08:08 |  By RnMTeam

Eminem set to rock India: Rap legend's Mumbai concert rumored for June

MUMBAI: After kicking off 2025 with a spectacular performance by British pop band Coldplay, India is abuzz with the news of another global music icon, Eminem, potentially performing live in the country for the first time. According to reports, the rap legend is slated to take the stage in Mumbai on June 3 as part of his highly-anticipated world tour.

Although an official announcement is still awaited, a leaked concert schedule has sparked excitement among Eminem's Indian fans. The rumored schedule lists Mumbai as one of the stops on the rapper's global tour, which is expected to cover North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

While the exact location of the concert remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the organizers. If the rumors are true, June 3 is set to be a memorable day for Indian music enthusiasts. Stay tuned for further updates on Eminem's rumored Mumbai concert!

