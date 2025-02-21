Eminem India Tour: Rumors, records, and redemption

MUMBAI: Rumors are swirling that the Real Slim Shady, aka Eminem, is all set to perform in India for the very first time! As fans eagerly await an official announcement, here are some fascinating facts about the rap legend that you should know:

From Humble Beginnings to Global Superstardom

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, grew up in a trailer park in Warren, Michigan. Today, he's one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 220 million records sold worldwide.

A True Wordsmith

Eminem is known for his lightning-fast flow and intricate rhyme schemes. He's been praised by critics and fans alike for his clever wordplay and storytelling ability.