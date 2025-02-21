A$AP Rocky and Rihanna joke about naming their next baby after lawyer following legal victory

MUMBAI: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had plenty to celebrate after the rapper was found not guilty on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on February 18. The couple, who share two young sons, RZA and Riot, showed their deep gratitude to Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, in an unexpected and heartwarming way.

“They grabbed me and said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Joe revealed in an interview with Extra on February 19. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

The emotional moment was just one of many during the intense trial. Joe shared that Rocky, 36, had expressed his appreciation even before the verdict was announced. “He didn’t know if he was going home to see his two babies or starting a decade-long prison sentence that day,” Joe explained. “He grabbed me and said, ‘Joe, I want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you’ve done, and I just appreciate you so much.’”

When the not-guilty verdict was read, an overwhelmed A$AP Rocky leapt into the front row of the courtroom, embracing Rihanna in a tight hug. But for Joe, the work wasn’t done yet. “I told my partner, ‘Get him back here, we have another count,’” Joe recalled, worried about the potential outcome. “I was confident it would go our way—and thankfully, it did.”

Rihanna later took to Instagram Stories, sharing her relief and gratitude. “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE!” she wrote. “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

With the legal battle behind them, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna now look forward to the future, with family, freedom, and perhaps—baby A$AP Joe—on the horizon.