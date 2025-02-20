RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2025 13:09

Vegas vibes spark global fire: Guru Randhawa and French Montana tease epic collaboration!

MUMBAI: Music lovers, get ready! Global music star Guru Randhawa was recently spotted in Las Vegas with international rap sensation French Montana, sparking major speculation about an upcoming collaboration.

Guru Randhawa, known for bridging the gap between Indian music and the global stage, has consistently pushed boundaries with his international projects. From working with Pitbull on “Slowly Slowly” to teaming up with Jay Sean for “Surma Surma”, Guru has successfully blended Punjabi beats with Western sounds, making him one of India’s most recognized artists worldwide.

Now, with French Montana in the mix, fans are wondering could this be the next big global hit? French, known for chart-toppers like Unforgettable and No Stylist, has a signature style that blends perfectly with Guru’s infectious melodies.

While the details remain a mystery, one thing is certain whenever Guru Randhawa steps onto the global stage, magic happens. Is this a casual meet-up or the beginning of something massive?

Stay tuned for more updates because if Guru and French Montana are coming together, the world is in for a musical treat!

Guru Randhawa French Montana Pitbull Jay Sean
