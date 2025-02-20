RadioandMusic
Rockstar DSP's musical melody 'Bujji Thalli' from 'Thandel' hits 100 mn plus views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP is back at it again - creating chartbuster songs and reiterating the fact that he knows the pulse of his audience and giving them melodies that they fall in love with.

We are talking about the master of melodies and how his mastery has led him to breaking yet another industry record. Devi Sri Prasad was the music director of the super-hit Naga Chaitanya Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel, released earlier this month. And not only was the movie a hit, but DSP's music was immensely applauded by the audience and film critics alike.

Breaking records has become a norm for DSP as his first song from Thandel - Bujji Thalli recently hit 100 million plus views on YouTube. Geeta Arts, the producers behind Thandel, shared about the achievement on their page.

Check out the announcement below:

This achievement comes close on the heels of the fact that DSP has produced music that has topped every chart in South India for not one or two but three films within a time span of just three months. The music producer was the man behind the films Kanguva, Pushpa 2 and Thandel, all of which have songs with record-breaking views. Well, that is the appeal of DSP.

2025 has kickstarted on a great note for the music composer, whose upcoming projects include Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly and Dhanush’s Kubera, at the moment.

