RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2025 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Star Deepak Adhikari makes waves in Indian Music scene with new song 'Milan'

MUMBAI: Nainital-born singer, composer, and lyricist Deepak Adhikari is taking the Indian music industry by storm with his unique blend of traditional Uttarakhand folk influences and modern sounds.

Born on September 6, 2000, Deepak's passion for music was ignited at a young age, growing up surrounded by the natural beauty of Nainital. He began experimenting with different genres, crafting songs that reflected his personal experiences and emotions.

Deepak's rise to prominence began on platforms like YouTube, where his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics resonated with listeners. His music explores themes of love, self-reflection, and growth, striking a chord with a wide audience.

The talented artist's latest release, "Milan" (Wedding Song), is a beautiful collaboration with Prateek Gandhi and AUM Studio Mumbai. Celebrating the union of two souls, the track has quickly become a favorite for weddings, showcasing Deepak's lyrical depth and emotional vocal delivery.

"Milan" has not only solidified Deepak's position as a rising star but also demonstrated his ability to blend traditional folk elements with modern production techniques. The song's success is a testament to Deepak's dedication to his craft and his unique sound, which is poised to make a lasting impact in the music world.

As Deepak Adhikari continues to gain momentum, music enthusiasts can expect more soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics from this talented artist. With "Milan" already making waves, Deepak is undoubtedly an artist to watch in the Indian music industry.

Tags
Milan Deepak Adhikari Prateek Gandhi music
Related news
 | 20 Feb 2025

Did You know that Kaveri has performed with The Vamps and HRVY?

MUMBAI: Kaveri Kapur may have made her acting debut in the very recently released Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. But the actress has been an accomplished singer all along. In fact, she has been singing and writing songs since she was 11 years old.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Music Producer harnesses lyrics and AI to honor new Mumbai book

MUMBAI: When Gogi Duggal, a Bandra-based music producer and sound engineer, decided to return to his craft after a fifteen-year hiatus, he chose other forms of self-expression – poetry and lyrics and books – as  a way to inspire himself.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Nick Jonas opens up about family support during challenging broadway return: "It's a Blessing"

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is leaning on his family as he gears up for an emotional return to Broadway in The Last Five Years.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Justin Bieber supports Hailey at Rhode Beauty pop-up amid marriage rumors: "The Vibes Were Tangible"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber proved once again he’s Hailey Bieber’s biggest fan as he joined her at the Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February 18.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict: "The Glory Belongs to God"

MUMBAI: Barbadian superstar Rihanna expressed her immense relief after her partner, A$AP Rocky, was found not guilty in a felony assault trial by a Los Angeles court.

read more

RnM Biz

Instagram revamps DMs with music sharing, message scheduling, translations and more

MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict: "The Glory Belongs to God"

MUMBAI: Barbadian superstar Rihanna expressed her immense relief after her partner, A$AP Rocky, was found not guilty in a felony assault trial by a...read more

2
Justin Bieber supports Hailey at Rhode Beauty pop-up amid marriage rumors: "The Vibes Were Tangible"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber proved once again he’s Hailey Bieber’s biggest fan as he joined her at the Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February...read more

3
Nikhita Gandhi opens up upon why her voice is a perfect match for Katrina Kaif's tracks

MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi, renowned for her chart-topping hits such as Raabta and Burj Khalifa, Jugnu, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and many more...read more

4
Music Producer harnesses lyrics and AI to honor new Mumbai book

MUMBAI: When Gogi Duggal, a Bandra-based music producer and sound engineer, decided to return to his craft after a fifteen-year hiatus, he chose...read more

5
Rising Star Deepak Adhikari makes waves in Indian Music scene with new song 'Milan'

MUMBAI: Nainital-born singer, composer, and lyricist Deepak Adhikari is taking the Indian music industry by storm with his unique blend of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games