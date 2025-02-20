Rishab Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health' tour extends it's Mumbai leg, new show added on april 11th, 2025

MUMBAI: Rishab Sharma's "Sitar for Mental Health" tour has taken India by storm, with shows in Mumbai and Delhi selling out in a matter of minutes. The overwhelming response has led to the addition of a new show in Mumbain which will be held on 11th April 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium. This will give fans another chance to experience the magic of Sharma's performance.
Sharma's unique blend of traditional Indian classical music and sound healing has resonated deeply with audiences, who are eager to experience the transformative power of his music. The 90-minute show is designed to invoke states of deep reflection, receptivity, and introspection, using instruments like the sitar, khartal, sound bowls, and more.
The sold-out shows in Mumbai and Delhi are a testament to Sharma's growing popularity and the increasing demand for his unique brand of music. Fans who missed out on the initial shows can now look forward to the new addition in Mumbai, which promises to be an unforgettable experience.
With "Sitar for Mental Health," Sharma is not only pushing the boundaries of traditional Indian music but also highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness. As the tour continues to gain momentum, it's clear that Rishab Sharma is making a lasting impact on the Indian music scene.
MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more
MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more
MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more
RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more
MUMBAI: Barbadian superstar Rihanna expressed her immense relief after her partner, A$AP Rocky, was found not guilty in a felony assault trial by a...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber proved once again he’s Hailey Bieber’s biggest fan as he joined her at the Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February...read more
MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi, renowned for her chart-topping hits such as Raabta and Burj Khalifa, Jugnu, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and many more...read more
MUMBAI: When Gogi Duggal, a Bandra-based music producer and sound engineer, decided to return to his craft after a fifteen-year hiatus, he chose...read more
MUMBAI: Nainital-born singer, composer, and lyricist Deepak Adhikari is taking the Indian music industry by storm with his unique blend of...read more