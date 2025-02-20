RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2025 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Rishab Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health' tour extends it's Mumbai leg, new show added on april 11th, 2025

MUMBAI: Rishab Sharma's "Sitar for Mental Health" tour has taken India by storm, with shows in Mumbai and Delhi selling out in a matter of minutes. The overwhelming response has led to the addition of a new show in Mumbain which will be held on 11th April 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium. This will give fans another chance to experience the magic of Sharma's performance.

Sharma's unique blend of traditional Indian classical music and sound healing has resonated deeply with audiences, who are eager to experience the transformative power of his music. The 90-minute show is designed to invoke states of deep reflection, receptivity, and introspection, using instruments like the sitar, khartal, sound bowls, and more.

The sold-out shows in Mumbai and Delhi are a testament to Sharma's growing popularity and the increasing demand for his unique brand of music. Fans who missed out on the initial shows can now look forward to the new addition in Mumbai, which promises to be an unforgettable experience.

With "Sitar for Mental Health," Sharma is not only pushing the boundaries of traditional Indian music but also highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness. As the tour continues to gain momentum, it's clear that Rishab Sharma is making a lasting impact on the Indian music scene.

