Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict: "The Glory Belongs to God"

MUMBAI: Barbadian superstar Rihanna expressed her immense relief after her partner, A$AP Rocky, was found not guilty in a felony assault trial by a Los Angeles court.

“The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy,” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram story following the emotional verdict.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had faced two felony charges for allegedly firing a gun at a former friend in 2021. A conviction could have resulted in up to 24 years behind bars. Though prosecutors offered a plea deal involving six months in jail and probation, Rocky chose to plead not guilty - a risk that ultimately paid off.

Throughout the intense three-week trial, Rihanna was a constant source of support, even bringing their two young sons to court. When the verdict was read, Rocky rushed to embrace her as she became visibly emotional.

“Thank y’all for saving my life,” he told jurors as they exited the courtroom.

Standing alongside Rihanna outside the courthouse, Rocky addressed the press, saying, “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. I’m thankful and blessed to be here right now as a free man talking to y’all.”

On the career front, Rocky is gearing up to headline Rolling Loud in March, co-chair the Met Gala in May, and star alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, set for release this summer.