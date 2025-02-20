Nick Jonas opens up about family support during challenging broadway return: "It's a Blessing"

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is leaning on his family as he gears up for an emotional return to Broadway in The Last Five Years.
In a candid interview with E! News, the singer-actor shared how his wife Priyanka Chopra, their daughter Malti, and the entire Jonas family have been his rock through this intense project.
“My family will join me for some of this, which will be nice,” Nick revealed. “And obviously on opening night, I think the brothers—Joe, Kevin, and Frankie—will come out, and my parents too.”
The Jealous singer emphasized how important it is to have that support, especially while working on a show as emotionally demanding as The Last Five Years. “Having that support is key, especially when you’re doing a project that’s as intense as this,” he said. “It just really helps ground you and gives you the sort of peace that you need to step into something that is so intense and requires so much of you—not just the work you do on stage, but the emotional part of this as well.”
Nick also opened up about the comfort he finds at home with Priyanka and Malti. “It’s nice to feel like when you go home, you get to sit back on your couch and get those cuddles or whatever else you need to recharge,” he shared.
Fighting back emotion, Nick reflected on how grateful he feels for this moment in his life and career. “I don’t really want to get overly emotional about it, but it’s a blessing to be here and to get to be on the Broadway stage.”
The Last Five Years is set for a 14-week run, starting March 18, 2025, through April 6, 2025. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance filled with heart, passion, and the deep personal connection Nick brings to the stage.
