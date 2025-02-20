Karan Aujla teams up with One Republic for new single 'Tell Me'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, Indian music sensation Karan Aujla has joined forces with American pop-rock band OneRepublic to create an unforgettable new single, 'Tell Me'. This electrifying track marks a milestone in the Indian music industry, as Karan Aujla becomes one of the first Indian artists to collaborate with a major international act.

'Tell Me' is a fusion of Karan Aujla's signature Punjabi swag and OneRepublic's anthemic soundscapes. The song's catchy hooks, pulsating beats, and heartfelt lyrics are sure to resonate with music lovers across the globe.

'Tell Me' is set to release on 27th February, 2025 across all major music streaming platforms. Fans can expect a high-octane music video to accompany the single, featuring Karan Aujla and OneRepublic.

This collaboration is a testament to the growing global appeal of Indian music and the willingness of international artists to experiment with new sounds. With 'Tell Me', Karan Aujla and OneRepublic are poised to create a musical storm that will leave fans breathless.