News |  20 Feb 2025 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber supports Hailey at Rhode Beauty pop-up amid marriage rumors: "The Vibes Were Tangible"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber proved once again he’s Hailey Bieber’s biggest fan as he joined her at the Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February 18.

The Grammy winner showed up in full support of his wife, who stunned in a form-fitting leather mini dress with a detailed neckline, sheer tights, and her signature Rhode Beauty glam. Justin, 30, kept it casual yet stylish in a vintage basketball jersey, cargo pants, a leather jacket, shades, and a beanie.

The couple, who share a 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, looked cozy as they mingled with fans and posed together in a photobooth. Justin even shared a sweet moment on his Instagram Story, resharing a video from the event and writing, “The vibes were tangible at @rhode pop up,” tagging Hailey, 28, and her brand.

Their adorable date night came just days after Valentine’s Day, where Justin posted a series of photobooth snaps of the couple sharing PDA, captioned, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS.”

Hailey added her own playful twist to her tribute, sharing a meme of a cartoon clenching its fist with the text, “When you’re mad at him, and he says ‘come here, baby.’”

While the couple appeared stronger than ever, the loved-up displays follow weeks of speculation about their marriage. Rumors escalated in January when fans noticed Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. However, he quickly cleared the air, writing in a now-deleted Instagram Story on January 21, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S–t is getting suss out here.”

Despite the rumors, Justin and Hailey continue to show the world that their bond remains unshaken.

