Did You know that Kaveri has performed with The Vamps and HRVY?

MUMBAI: Kaveri Kapur may have made her acting debut in the very recently released Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. But the actress has been an accomplished singer all along. In fact, she has been singing and writing songs since she was 11 years old. Her recent single from her debut movie - Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine was a song she wrote as a Reminisce, in English. This was re-written in Hindi for the movie.

While Kaveri already has four music videos under her belt, did you know that she has had the enviable opportunity to perform with two famous international British musicians? And they are none other than The Vamps and HRVY? Well, we chanced upon Kaveri's performance with The Vamps to their beloved song Somebody To You.

Check Out Her Video Below:

She has also performed a cover of HRVY's Personal and it was quite the 'personal' affair when HRVY himself walked into the studio to see her record.

Check Out that Video Below:

Kaveri has already made a name for herself in the music world with her music videos Did You Know, Again, Half A Heart and Smell Of The Rain. And now we can add Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine to the list along with her performances with The Vamps and HRVY and we another very talented singer joining the industry.