Did You know that Kaveri has performed with The Vamps and HRVY?

MUMBAI: Kaveri Kapur may have made her acting debut in the very recently released Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. But the actress has been an accomplished singer all along. In fact, she has been singing and writing songs since she was 11 years old. Her recent single from her debut movie - Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine was a song she wrote as a Reminisce, in English. This was re-written in Hindi for the movie.
While Kaveri already has four music videos under her belt, did you know that she has had the enviable opportunity to perform with two famous international British musicians? And they are none other than The Vamps and HRVY? Well, we chanced upon Kaveri's performance with The Vamps to their beloved song Somebody To You.
Check Out Her Video Below:
She has also performed a cover of HRVY's Personal and it was quite the 'personal' affair when HRVY himself walked into the studio to see her record.
Check Out that Video Below:
Kaveri has already made a name for herself in the music world with her music videos Did You Know, Again, Half A Heart and Smell Of The Rain. And now we can add Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine to the list along with her performances with The Vamps and HRVY and we another very talented singer joining the industry.
MUMBAI: Instagram has unveiled a suite of new features for its direct messages (DMs), aiming to eread more
MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more
MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more
RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber proved once again he’s Hailey Bieber’s biggest fan as he joined her at the Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February...read more
MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi, renowned for her chart-topping hits such as Raabta and Burj Khalifa, Jugnu, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and many more...read more
MUMBAI: When Gogi Duggal, a Bandra-based music producer and sound engineer, decided to return to his craft after a fifteen-year hiatus, he chose...read more
MUMBAI: Nainital-born singer, composer, and lyricist Deepak Adhikari is taking the Indian music industry by storm with his unique blend of...read more
MUMBAI: Kaveri Kapur may have made her acting debut in the very recently released Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. But the actress has been an...read more