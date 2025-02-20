Cricket’s greatest battles, comebacks and rivalries-Your must-listen and must-watch guide for the cricket season

MUMBAI: Cricket fever is back, and there’s no better way to gear up for India’s opening match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 than by exploring some surprising sports stories! Whether you want to relive legendary matches, get inspired by tales of resilience, or simply soak in the excitement of the game, we have got you covered. With gripping audiobooks that take you behind the scenes to iconic films and docu-series that capture the highs and lows of cricket, this list is perfect for every cricket fan. So, as the tournament unfolds, why not set the mood with these unmissable picks?

To Listen:

Service: Audible

If you are a fan of Sourav Ganguly, then ‘Winning Like Sourav’ is a must-listen! This audiobook dives into what made him one of India's most legendary captains—from his fearless leadership to his incredible comeback story. With over 18,000 international runs and a record-breaking captaincy, he redefined Indian cricket. But what truly set him apart? This gripping listen unpacks his mindset, resilience, and winning strategies, offering valuable lessons for any aspiring cricketer looking to lead, fight back, and succeed against the odds.

Service: Audible

What an absolute treat this audiobook is, for cricket fans! Reliving one of the most incredible moments in the sport's history when India stunned Australia on their own turf, breaching the Gabba fortress with a depleted squad, it was nothing short of legendary. Journalist Bharat Sundaresan, the only Indian-origin reporter covering the series live, takes you right into the heart of the action. From witnessing history unfold to navigating a pandemic-stricken Australia, his journey is as riveting as the matches themselves.

Service: Audible

Written by award-winning journalist Tim Wigmore and economist Stefan Szymanski, this audiobook unpacks the fascinating trends shaping modern cricket—from England’s school-based talent pipeline to India’s meteoric rise and the game-changing impact of players like Jayasuriya and Gilchrist. Narrated by David Thorpe, it’s filled with eye-opening stories and surprising stats that challenge conventional wisdom. This will change the way you see the sport forever. Tune in to find out more.

Service: Audible

In this audiobook, Ramachandra Guha takes you on a personal journey through India’s transformation from an underdog in the 1960s to the undisputed superpower of world cricket. Blending memoir, history, and sharp insights, he brings to life the passion of school matches, the grit of domestic cricket, and the rise of legendary icons. Richly detailed and deeply engaging, this audiobook is a love letter to the sport that unites a nation - an unmissable listen for anyone who lives and breathes cricket!

TO WATCH

Service: Netflix

There is no rivalry more intense than India v/s Pakistan, and this audiobook brings it to life like never before. The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan takes you behind the scenes. Featuring legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Shoaib Akhtar, this docu-series brings viewers an inside look at the fierce competition, the camaraderie, and unforgettable moments shared between the two teams. If you have ever felt the adrenaline of an India-Pakistan game, you ought to catch this one!

Service: Jio Hotstar

‘83’ takes you back to the thrilling journey of the Indian cricket team as they head to England for the World Cup—without much hope from officials or fans. With early wins followed by crushing defeats, the team finds itself on the brink of elimination, until captain Kapil Dev pulls off an unforgettable knock against Zimbabwe, single-handedly keeping their dreams alive. What follows is a story of resilience, team spirit, and one man’s unshakable belief that leads India to a historic victory at Lord’s, proving the world wrong.

Service: Netflix