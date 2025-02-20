RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2025 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Cricket’s greatest battles, comebacks and rivalries-Your must-listen and must-watch guide for the cricket season

MUMBAI: Cricket fever is back, and there’s no better way to gear up for India’s opening match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 than by exploring some surprising sports stories! Whether you want to relive legendary matches, get inspired by tales of resilience, or simply soak in the excitement of the game, we have got you covered. With gripping audiobooks that take you behind the scenes to iconic films and docu-series that capture the highs and lows of cricket, this list is perfect for every cricket fan. So, as the tournament unfolds, why not set the mood with these unmissable picks?
 
To Listen: 
 
 
Service: Audible
 
If you are a fan of Sourav Ganguly, then ‘Winning Like Sourav’ is a must-listen! This audiobook dives into what made him one of India's most legendary captains—from his fearless leadership to his incredible comeback story. With over 18,000 international runs and a record-breaking captaincy, he redefined Indian cricket. But what truly set him apart? This gripping listen unpacks his mindset, resilience, and winning strategies, offering valuable lessons for any aspiring cricketer looking to lead, fight back, and succeed against the odds.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
What an absolute treat this audiobook is, for cricket fans! Reliving one of the most incredible moments in the sport's history when India stunned Australia on their own turf, breaching the Gabba fortress with a depleted squad, it was nothing short of legendary. Journalist Bharat Sundaresan, the only Indian-origin reporter covering the series live, takes you right into the heart of the action. From witnessing history unfold to navigating a pandemic-stricken Australia, his journey is as riveting as the matches themselves.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Written by award-winning journalist Tim Wigmore and economist Stefan Szymanski, this audiobook unpacks the fascinating trends shaping modern cricket—from England’s school-based talent pipeline to India’s meteoric rise and the game-changing impact of players like Jayasuriya and Gilchrist. Narrated by David Thorpe, it’s filled with eye-opening stories and surprising stats that challenge conventional wisdom. This will change the way you see the sport forever. Tune in to find out more.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
In this audiobook, Ramachandra Guha takes you on a personal journey through India’s transformation from an underdog in the 1960s to the undisputed superpower of world cricket. Blending memoir, history, and sharp insights, he brings to life the passion of school matches, the grit of domestic cricket, and the rise of legendary icons. Richly detailed and deeply engaging, this audiobook is a love letter to the sport that unites a nation - an unmissable listen for anyone who lives and breathes cricket!
 
TO WATCH
 
 
Service: Netflix
 
There is no rivalry more intense than India v/s Pakistan, and this audiobook brings it to life like never before. The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan takes you behind the scenes. Featuring legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Shoaib Akhtar, this docu-series brings viewers an inside look at the fierce competition, the camaraderie, and unforgettable moments shared between the two teams. If you have ever felt the adrenaline of an India-Pakistan game, you ought to catch this one!
 
 
Service: Jio Hotstar
 
‘83’ takes you back to the thrilling journey of the Indian cricket team as they head to England for the World Cup—without much hope from officials or fans. With early wins followed by crushing defeats, the team finds itself on the brink of elimination, until captain Kapil Dev pulls off an unforgettable knock against Zimbabwe, single-handedly keeping their dreams alive. What follows is a story of resilience, team spirit, and one man’s unshakable belief that leads India to a historic victory at Lord’s, proving the world wrong.
 
 
Service: Netflix
 
This story follows Arjun Talwar, a once-legendary domestic cricketer from the late '70s and '80s, who now leads a forgotten, middle-class life in 1995. Struggling with job suspension and financial troubles, he promises his son an original Team India jersey…only to realize he can't afford it. When an unexpected cricket match reignites his passion for the game, Arjun dares to dream of a comeback at 36—an age when most players retire. Will he defy the odds and reclaim his lost glory?
Tags
Audible ICC championship trophy Australian Singer Songs
Related news
 | 20 Feb 2025

Bridgerton comes to Mumbai: Candlelight Concert brings regency romance to life

MUMBAI: Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever have partnered to bring an exclusive Bridgerton concert by Candlelight®, featuring hits from the beloved series, and it is coming to Mumbai on 28th March 2025.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Breaking Boundaries: Savan Kotecha launches Rephrase, India's first teen pop sensation

MUMBAI: Multi-award-winning Indian-American songwriter Savan Kotecha has teamed up with Universal Music India, Republic Records, and Represent to launch a game-changing initiative set to redefine India's pop music scene.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai steals the show with soulful rendition of 'Kehndi Hai' along with Mohammed Siraj

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming moment that has taken the internet by storm, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai was seen singing a soulful rendition of 'Kehndi Hai' alongside Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

BLACKPINK's next era: Solo stardom and a stronger future as a group

MUMBAI: In 2025, BLACKPINK is making more waves than ever. Just a year ago, fans were uncertain about the group’s future due to contract renewal concerns. Now, the members have struck a new balance-continuing as a group under their original agency while launching their own individual labels.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Get ready, Chennai! Arijit Singh's multi-city tour is coming to town this April!

MUMBAI: With a voice that has defined an entire generation, Arijit Singh is back on stage with the multi-city tour across India after two years! As the tour comes to Chennai this April - fans will be able to witness an electrifying performance as Arijit will deliver a night of soulful melodies.

read more

RnM Biz

JioStar pulls the plug on Comedy Central, Vh1, and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: In a significant development, JioStar's updated (RIO) has revealed the discontinuation oread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by introread more

MashApp disrupts music industry with new app allowing fans to remix hits

MUMBAI: MashApp, the innovative music app that allows users to curate and play back real time perread more

The sound of the future returns: BBC Radiophonic workshop revived by Spitfire Audio

RNM/BIZ/MUSIC- MAKE THread more

Pocket FM reimagines storytelling with Pocket Toons

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a leading audio streaming platform, has announced the launch of Pocket Toons, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Vegas vibes spark global fire: Guru Randhawa and French Montana tease epic collaboration!

MUMBAI: Music lovers, get ready! Global music star Guru Randhawa was recently spotted in Las Vegas with international rap sensation French Montana,...read more

2
Amit Trivedi on global artists in India: "They Go Where the Money Is"

MUMBAI: In recent weeks, India has witnessed a wave of international concerts, with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay performing in multiple cities...read more

3
Bridgerton comes to Mumbai: Candlelight Concert brings regency romance to life

MUMBAI: Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever have partnered to bring an exclusive Bridgerton concert by Candlelight®, featuring hits from the beloved...read more

4
Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to headline WorldPride Music Festival 2025 in Washington, D.C.

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan are set to take center stage at the WorldPride Music Festival 2025, lighting up RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C...read more

5
Breaking Boundaries: Savan Kotecha launches Rephrase, India's first teen pop sensation

MUMBAI: Multi-award-winning Indian-American songwriter Savan Kotecha has teamed up with Universal Music India, Republic Records, and Represent to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games