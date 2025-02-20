RadioandMusic
Bridgerton comes to Mumbai: Candlelight Concert brings regency romance to life

MUMBAI: Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever have partnered to bring an exclusive Bridgerton concert by Candlelight®, featuring hits from the beloved series, and it is coming to Mumbai on 28th March 2025. Produced by Live Your City in India, this unique live multi-sensory musical experience will light up the Royal Opera House Mumbai with thousands of candles transporting guests to the Regency era in England.

With three seasons now streaming on Netflix, Bridgerton continues to enchant audiences worldwide, and this special event promises an unforgettable evening in a captivating setting. The setlist includes Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, thank u, next by Ariana Grande, Give Me Everything by Pitbull, Afrojack, Ne-Yo and Nayer, Cheap Thrills by Sia, and more performed by a local talented string quartet. Outstanding venues in Madrid, Manchester, Sydney, Berlin, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, and more will be transformed into the most fashionable set of the season, enchanting diamond hearts worldwide.

Candlelight® is a series of live concerts designed to democratize access to classical music. In India, it is produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever. This innovative format offers a unique musical experience through a diverse selection of programs, catering to all tastes. Performed by talented local musicians in iconic venues illuminated by thousands of candles, Candlelight creates an immersive and intimate atmosphere.

Candlelight draws in a broad audience, including those who may have never considered attending a classical music concert. Audiences can connect with the masterpieces of composers like Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin, while also enjoying fresh interpretations of popular hits from artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The Candlelight brand is present in over 150 cities worldwide and has delighted millions of guests since its launch.

Check out the programming below:

Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings

Venue: The Royal Opera House Mumbai

Dates and Times: March 28th (Time- 18:00 and 20:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians:

1        David Prince (Violin)

2        Ron Pereira (Violin)

3        Gaurangi Aalambayan (Viola)

4        Leo Velho (Cello)

Value: 1 Ticket - from 899 onwards.

