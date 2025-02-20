Breaking Boundaries: Savan Kotecha launches Rephrase, India's first teen pop sensation

MUMBAI: Multi-award-winning Indian-American songwriter Savan Kotecha has teamed up with Universal Music India, Republic Records, and Represent to launch a game-changing initiative set to redefine India's pop music scene. This groundbreaking collaboration will spearhead the largest nationwide talent hunt to discover and develop India’s first globally positioned boy band, aiming to captivate audiences across the country and beyond.

Savan Kotecha, a 17-time Grammy nominee, Oscar & Golden Globe nominee, and the recipient of multiple Billboard Music Awards, BMI Awards, and ASCAP Awards is known for crafting chart-topping hits for Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, One Direction, Justin Bieber, and more. His vision extends to cultivating a thriving teen pop economy in India.

With a dynamic blend of A&R expertise, strategic marketing and a teen pop approach, this collaboration marks a bold step toward developing India's next generation of pop superstars.

Reflecting on his mission, Savan Kotecha shares, “For too long, Indian youth have looked outside for their pop and teen idols. Boy bands from around the world have shaped entire generations, and now, it’s India’s turn. We want to create a group that represents India’s diversity, dreams, and aspirations while igniting an unprecedented wave of fandom and paving the way for the Indian Teen Pop economy.

Adding to this, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Managing Director, Universal Music Group India & South Asia, said, “Our i-Pop strategy has been laser-focused on fostering a younger, Gen Z and Gen Alpha-driven soundscape in India. Now, with Savan, we’re taking this vision global by creating India’s first true pop boy band. This will be the biggest, most ambitious pop project and talent hunt India has ever seen, and we are beyond excited to bring this to life. At the same time, we’re committed to introducing and building a long-term teen pop economy in India.

Aayushman Sinha, Founder of Represent and a key management partner in this initiative, added, "What we want to build with this initiative is going to be a catalyst for the overall growth of the Indian pop culture ecosystem. We’re excited to get into a new era of talent development - something India and Indian artists have never seen before. We’re honoured to partner with Savan, UMG India and Republic to write this new chapter in Indian Pop Culture together. More importantly, this is about shaping a structured teen pop economy in India—one that fosters sustainable careers for young artists and cements pop music as a dominant cultural force.”

To bring a sharp, nuanced take to curating India’s first contemporary boy band, the project has partnered with Jugaad Motion Pictures. Beyond assembling a talented group of musicians, Jugaad is shaping the band’s collective identity—one built on personality, ambition, friendships, and conflicts.

The search for India’s next big pop sensation is on Aspiring musicians can audition by watching the casting call video on @greatestindianboyband and submitting their entry at www.greatestindianboyband.com. Applicants must upload a video answering select questions and showcasing their talent. After a month-long selection process, shortlisted candidates will advance to the next round, with the final five undergoing an intensive training bootcamp before making their debut.