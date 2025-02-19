RadioandMusic
News |  19 Feb 2025 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhita Gandhi opens up upon why her voice is a perfect match for Katrina Kaif's tracks

MUMBAI: Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi, renowned for her chart-topping hits such as Raabta and Burj Khalifa, Jugnu, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and many more recently shared her thoughts on which Bollywood actress she feels best complements her vocal style.

The singer also had recently opened up about the fact that she goes an extra mile to style her team and even puts in her thoughts in bringing together a well thought colour coded uniform for her band when she is performing on stage.

Talking about which Bollywood actor’s face does her voice suit the best, she said,”I think Katrina. It fits pretty well, and I have sung a lot of songs for Katrina in the past. I have never sung for Priyanka, and I think it will suit her really well as both these actresses have deep voices.”

She further added, “I am actually starting a duo with another singer where we will be composing, producing, and writing the songs together. It will have a very cool aesthetic. We will be making very different kinds of songs. So, that is something that you will get to see for the first time.”

In addition to her musical endeavors, Nikhita was also asked about her views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign, showcasing her engagement with contemporary issues beyond music.

